A video of Abeiku Santana speaking on Yvonne Nelson's book has sparked a wild reaction online

The journalist warned Yvonne Nelson to be on the lookout because she might be called to answer questions by the Special Prosecutor

Netizens who saw the video also shared their opinions on the comments by Abeiku Santana

Seasoned Ghanaian media personality Gilbert Aggrey, popularly known as Abeiku Santana, has warned Yvonne Nelson that the Office of the Special Prosecutor might invite her for questioning over the release of her new book.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, Abeiku Santana who was speaking about the book on his afternoon show on radio, said Chapter 11 of the book is controversial and might attract the attention of the Special Prosecutor, Mr Kissi Agyebeng.

Chapter 11 of the book, which is titled "Dumsor Must Stop And The Offer To Contest On NPP Ticket", had a political twist, according to Abeiku Santana.

He added that the Special Prosecutor is known for taking up issues like this to investigate, hence the actress should not be surprised if anything like that happens.

The video, which was captioned "summary of the most wanted book", had gathered over 3000 likes and 100 comments at the time of writing this report.

Watch the video below

Ghanaians react to Abeiku Santana's comment

Netizens who reacted to the video shared their views about the book by Yvonne Nelson.

dorisawuni809 indicated:

So what is the moral lesson of the book

topgyal bina commented:

this babe is smart she's making good money right now, she's brave too for speaking out her life story

Nana Akua replied:

Yvonne's life is very sad

Miss.millie stated:

Best book so far

Music promoter criticises Yvonne Nelson

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a music promoter Sadick Assah criticised Yvonne Nelson for exposing famous Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie in her new book.

Assah questioned the need to target Sarkodie and use his name to gain attention.

Sadick Assah called for Nelson to issue an apology to Sarkodie for what he deemed an embarrassing situation.

