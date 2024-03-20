An Uber driver has shared some experiences of how he picked up passengers who suddenly disappeared from his vehicle

In a TikTok video, he recounted two different instances of such alarming incidents

The video has got netizens talking, with some confirming the report while others have expressed doubts over the report

An Uber driver has recounted harrowing experiences of passengers mysteriously disappearing from his vehicle after being picked up for a ride.

In a video shared by @rideandchat on TikTok, the driver shared two different experiences of such alarming incidents.

The first encounter was with a passenger who patronised his service one evening and disappeared, leaving the fare of GH¢23 behind.

Narrating his ordeal, the driver indicated that he picked up this passenger who was going to Cantonments.

"It was one night [when] I was working around Bubuashie. I picked up this passenger who said he was going to Cantonments. It was around 12 midnight," he recalled.

"So when I picked him up, I looked behind me and he was sitting there and I started the ride and headed for the person's destination."

When they finally arrived at the passenger's destination, the driver ended the trip but the passenger was nowhere to be found.

"The fare was GH¢23 so I was turning to him in the back seat to show it to him. To my surprise, he wasn't there," he said.

According to the driver, the passenger had left the GH¢23 in the vehicle.

His second encounter was another night after he dropped off a passenger at Lartebiokoshie.

Driver's second encounter with another "ghost"

He noted that he got another request after that and decided to call the passenger to confirm his destination.

Upon reaching the person, he asked where he was and where he was going.

To his surprise, the passenger said he was at the mortuary bus stop.

"He said he was waiting for me and I told him I was on my way but I never went to pick him up," he said.

Netizens divided over Uber driver's encounter with "ghosts"

The video has generated mixed reactions on TikTok as some netizens have confirmed the driver's report, while others are skeptical about it.

@Abubakarmusharuff wrote:

"Oh ebe true oo these uber drivers dey do risky job may God always protect you"

@Sefakor Ama Kewu wrote:

"I’m wondering why the person couldn’t varnish from Bubuashie to Cantonment."

@Miss_Eyram wrote:

"Things are happening oo and others are saying it's a lie"

