A young Ghanaian man, Gucci Derkyi, who recently relocated to the UK has vowed never to return to his home country.

Gucci Derkyi said the UK offered him better opportunities and quality of life than the conditions back home in Ghana.

DJ Nyame (left), host of the SVTV Africa Show, speaks to Gucci Derkyi (right), a young Ghanaian man living in the UK Photo credit: @SVTV Africa/YouTube

Source: Youtube

Speaking in an interview with DJ Nyame on the SVTV Africa YouTube channel, Gucci Derkyi described the UK as the best country in the world due to the abundance of opportunities created by the system.

Gucci Derkyi, who has been living in the UK for close to three years, said he travelled with the right legal documents, so there was no restriction on the kinds of jobs he could do.

"The UK is one of the best countries in the world. It's very good. Right now as we speak, I have been able to acquire a 2023 Benz For £16,000 (GH¢319,466.55). God has been good, this place is good," he said.

Gucci Derkyi stated that he bought the car after working and saving his salary for two years.

Because of the improvement in his life in the UK, Gucci Derky asserted that he would spend every money he makes in the country, promising never to invest a pesewa back home in Ghana, where he hails from.

"I would spend every money I make in this country, I won't build even a single room in Ghana. I will never do it. I will build my life here. I will retire and die here," he added

Aside from this, Gucci Derkyi also vowed never to come home to Ghana to marry any woman, citing several incidences where Ghanaian men abroad brought their wives and later lost them to other people.

Reactions to the interview

Gucci Derkyi's interview with DJ Nyame attracted reactions from netizens, some of which are compiled below.

@Eric said:

"2023 Benz is £16,000, then cars are cheap in UK."

@Sparrow replied:

"He’s lying."

@Prince array also said":

"2023 Benz for 16 thousand lol maybe accident car."

@ZUES.LLC commented:

"That’s not a 2023 Benz not hating but the changed the body and interior."

Another Ghanaian in UK vows not to return home

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a middle-aged Ghanaian woman, Gifty Mcfadyen, had also vowed to live in the UK for the rest of her life.

Gifty moved to the UK after meeting her ex-husband, who is British, on an internet dating site.

She said since childhood, she believed she was destined to marry a white man so she started visiting internet cafes to find one online.

Source: YEN.com.gh