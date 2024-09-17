A black American woman shared that it's hard to catch African men cheating because they maintain their usual routines

She explained that African men may even introduce partners in Africa as 'sisters', making it harder to detect possible infidelity

The woman concluded that American women are not equipped to handle cheating African men and must stay away from them

A black American woman has shared reasons why it is tough to catch a cheating African man when in a love relationship with them.

According to her, African men follow the same routines and still dress the same way even when they are cheating, unlike American men.

An American says cheating African men do everything to hide their infidelity, making it harder to catch them compared to their American counterparts. Photo credit: FG Trade & ljubaphoto

In a video on X shared by @AfamDeluxo, an American woman said she could deal with a fellow countryman cheating, but when an African man cheats, it’s unbearable.

“I can deal with an American man cheating on me, but when an African man does it, it’s on a whole new level. An American man does obvious cheating, but the African man doesn’t.”

The woman explained that an American man would start dressing in new clothes and using cologne while an African man would step out in his dirty work clothes without any hint of cheating.

She added that some African men also have a family back in Africa and they would introduce their partners as their sisters to mask their wrongdoing.

She explained that because the women are not in America with them, there is little or no encounter between them. However, if an American man is cheating, another sign is when people start tampering with your car and other belongings as a way of warning the other woman.

The lady concluded that American women are not made to date African men.

Watch the video below:

Netizens comment on cheating African men narrative

Several people who saw the video commented on it. YEN.com.gh has collated some of these comments.

@Lord_of_Nigeria said:

“I hate it when they call us African men, why is it so difficult for them to be specific?”

@tinabina_sw wrote:

“I dated a Nigerian man for several years.. whole time he had a wife and baby back home in Nigeria.. Then when I saw it online, he told me that he already told me about it😂😂.. lying to my face.”

@tuffguy_1 said:

“Don't say African. Only Nigerians say 'oya' and Ghanaian men are the most faithful creatures under the sun.”

@GodFatherLino wrote:

“I wonder why they always talk about African men cheating when all this American women can’t stay faithful to save their lives”

@_henwall said:

“She spoke 2 different accents here. Nigerian and Kenyan. She has really seen things 😭😭”

