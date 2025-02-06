Eddy Blay, a Ghanaian man in the UK, returned home to surprise his mother at the market with his siblings

When his mother saw him, she jumped up with joy, hugged him and his brothers as well as danced, to show her happiness

Social media users who watched the video applauded Eddy Blay for honouring his mum while others hoped they could do the same for their parents

A Ghanaian man in the United Kingdom returned to Ghana to visit his relations and surprised his mother in the market.

Eddy Blay shared a video of him and his siblings walking through a market in Ghana to visit their mother.

Ghanaian man in the UK returns to Ghana to surprise his mother in the market. Photo credit: @eddyblay88

In a TikTok Video, Eddy Blay was captured walking towards his mother’s spot at the market. His mother had displayed her vegetables which she was selling.

“I came from the UK to surprise my mum at the market with my two kid brothers and friends.”

He described his mother as the Most Valuable Person in the lives of himself and his two brothers.

“She’s our MVP! Maker of men.”

When the woman saw her son, she jumped up from behind her vegetables and hugged her son. Eddy Blay’s other siblings and bystanders looked on as the mother welcomed her son.

She hugged her two other sons and wondered why they hid their brother’s arrival from her.

The woman danced to the background music that was playing in the market to show her joy. A fellow market woman joined her to dance. Eddy Blay later gave his mother money at the market.

Watch the video below:

Netizens comment on UK-based Ghanaian’s surprise visit

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by Eddy Blay on TikTok. Read them below:

Mabel said:

“Awww aunty Becky. nice surprise 👏👏 Is that not Eugene?”

abanyarkowa1 wrote:

“I know the officer,my instructor at training school.”

Agudie Serwaa said:

“Awwww Eddy goosebumps all over, glory be to God. I missed her waakye and shito🥰😂😂 back in the days at Doss.”

EddyBlay 😎 responded:

“Aw Serwaa Bonsu 🥰. I remember paa. How’ve you been ?”

Esi Eduwa wrote:

“Eugene 😍 it's been years!!! ei. And God bless mummy for us. Her waakye de3 A1. I still remember the taste and aroma!😅.”

EddyBlay 😎 responded:

“Oh you know Eugene? and mum’s Waakye way back? Definitely you Doss lady 😁.”

Kabutey De landlord 🐐😇😎 said:

“I will surprise my mum like this in Jesus name amen.”

_nunana2 wrote:

“I thought she had only 2 sons o🥰 I buy from her anytime I get to the market.”

Kaakyireba o4 said:

“May all our mothers enjoy the fruits of their labours.”

Ghanaian lady abroad surprises her parents

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian student in the UK travelled back home to surprise her nuclear family.

Soteria's sister picked her up from the airport without the knowledge of their other family members. Her parents and two brothers were overjoyed to see her.

Several social media users who watched the video shared their thoughts in the comment section.

