Acquah Calvin Larbie, a diminutive Ghanaian man has achieved a remarkable feat in his academic journey

This comes after Calvin bagged his first degree in Actuarial Science from the University of Ghana a few days ago

His inspiring academic success in what is considered by many as one of the most difficult courses to study at the university has been praised by netizens

A diminutive Ghanaian man has defied all odds to bag his first degree from the University of Ghana (UG).

The young brilliant man, identified as Acquah Calvin Larbie, earned a Bachelor of Science in Actuarial Science from Ghana's premier institution of higher learning.

Acquah Calvin Larbie, a diminutive Ghanaian man bags a degree in Actuarial Science from the University of Ghana.

Calvin was part of the 2024 final-year students from the UG's School of Physical and Mathematical Sciences (SPMS) who graduated recently at the second session of the February 2025 Congregation.

Having completed four-years of rigorous studies at the UG for his undergraduate degree, Acquah Calvin Larbie has now been equipped with the skills to analyse risk using mathematics and statistics.

As an actuarial scientist, the diminutive Ghanaian man can work in insurance, pensions, and other businesses like financial organisations to analyse liabilities and improve financial decision-making.

Calvin's remarkable academic achievement highlights his perseverance to succeed and live his dreams no matter the odds.

In an Instagram post, Calvin congratulated himself after bagging his first degree.

"A bigggg congratulations to meee. First degree in Actuarial Science," he wrote.

Besides schooling, the brilliant young man is also a pencil artist with many awards and recognitions for his masterpieces.

Acquah Calvin Larbie recently won an award for his artwork after participating in an exhibition show.

Diminutive man's UG academic success inspires Ghanaians

The diminutive man's academic success has become a source of inspiration to many on social media.

A TikTok post about his graduation garnered significant engagement, with many Ghanaians congratulating him.

At the time of drafting this report, the post had clocked over 40,000 likes and 910 comments in 72 hours.

Below are a few of the reactions to the TikTok post:

@Zake678 said:

"Those who don’t know Actuarial Science, pls Google it and you will realise his efforts."

@augustusampemborts also said:

"Actuarial Science guy sabi book rough congrats Champ."

@casfordian1 commented:

"Congratulations Calvin. Always wearing a beautiful smile. Keep soaring higher, the world awaits you."

@augustine also commented:

"I have heard how much hard work and dedication you put into earning this degree in Actuarial Science, and it's truly inspiring."

@Manhimself wrote:

"Congratulations bro, your journey is inspiring and I wish you higher heights!"

@EbenKayJnr also wrote:

"Oooh I know this guy, he is doing his internship/national service at my place of work. EcoBank Head office."

Physically challenged man named valedictorian at UG

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that a physically challenged man, Ephraim Ayeh Oracca-Tetteh, was named the valedictorian at the University of Ghana.

At the close of the first session of the February 2025 Congregation, Ephraim received a first-class degree in Political Science, Philosophy & Classics, and Archaeology with a perfect Final Grade Point Average (FGPA) of 4.0.

The physically challenged man began his education at the Faith Christian Academy and then proceeded to the St. Thomas Aquinas Senior, where he excelled in the West African Senior School Certificate Examinations.

