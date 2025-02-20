The ex-husband of Charlotte Oduro is trending on social media after news of his benevolence went viral

Apostle Solomon Oduro donated items worth GH¢31,000 to the Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) of the Ghana Armed Forces

Many people who reacted to news of his kind gesture have praised the man of God

The General Overseer of the Royal Victory Family Church, Apostle Solomon Oduro has earned the admiration of many after news of his kind gesture went viral.

This comes after he donated items worth $2,000 equivalent to GH¢31,000 to the Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) of the Ghana Armed Forces.

He also cut sod for the construction of new washrooms.

Apostle Solomon Oduro, the ex-husband of Charlotte Oduro makes a donation to the Ghana Armed Forces. Photo credit: Apostle Solomon Oduro Ministries/Facebook

Source: Facebook

During the donation exercise, Apostle Oduro said he got the news that the Command needed some items and opted to play a key role in helping them get it.

Apostle Oduro also said despite being a man of God, he also had a foundation to support people in need.

The commanding officer, Lt Col Kingsley Birkorang who received the items on behalf of the command expressed appreciation to Apostle Solomon Oduro for his kindness.

"Daddy thanks for the kind gesture," he said during the donation.

Apostle Solomon Oduro, the ex-husband of Charlotte Oduro makes a donation to the Ghana Armed Forces. Photo credit: Apostle Solomon Oduro Ministries/Facebook

Source: Facebook

At the time of writing this report, the post on his Facebook page had raked in over 100 likes and was captioned:

"Apostle Solomon Oduro the General Overseer of the Royal Victory Family Church and Save Life Campaign, has supported the Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) with items worth $2,000 (US Dollars ) And also cutting of sod for the commissioning of New Washrooms. Received by; Commanding Officer - CO, (Training and Doctrine Command) TRADOC Headquarters – Lt Col Kingsley Birikorang."

Watch the video below:

Apostle Oduro commended for donations to Army

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared opinions on the pastor's kind gesture.

Mercy Schulz wrote:

"Wow, very nice, one of the great Apostles of our time aka the original international Kofabaaye Nana Onyansafo the 1st the destiny therapist born philanthropist very well done."

Efua Esun commented:

"God bless your ministry and your kindness."

Evelyn Akosua Pokuaa added:

"God bless you man of God."

Grace-love Bortey wrote:

"Well done Osofo, in future kindly show us the pictorials of the items please thanks."

Rosemary Frempong added:

"God richly bless you, my swag and only Anointing Papa, Amen."

Apostle Oduro seeks compensation from ex-wife

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Apostle Solomon Oduro's divorce petition to the Kwabenya Circuit Court seeking to end his marriage to Rev Charlotte Oduro leaked.

This came after it came to light that Apostle Solomon Oduro was the one who sought divorce from Charlotte Oduro.

Apostle Solomon Oduro in the petition explained why the marriage could no longer continue and wanted Charlotte Oduro to pay an amount of GH¢550k to him as compensation.

