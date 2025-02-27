A lady who scored 45 in the BECE and 35 in the WASSCE earned First-Class undergraduate and master's degrees from a university

Sophia Manu's journey from academic struggles to top honours is a powerful reminder that early setbacks don’t define your future

Her story went viral, inspiring netizens with academic challenges to believe in their potential and never give up on their dreams

A Ghanaian lady has become an inspiration to her peers by overcoming a series of examination failures at the pre-tertiary level to achieve excellence at the university.

Sophia Manu said she graduated from the university with first-class undergraduate and postgraduate degrees after many years of setbacks in her academic journey.

Sophia Manu, a Ghanaian lady who failed both BECE and WASSCE earns first-class degrees at a university.

In a TikTok post reflecting on her journey, Sophia explained that she woefully failed her Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), scoring an aggregate of 45.

She also did not perform well in secondary school, stating that she graduated with an aggregate of 35 in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Despite these setbacks, the young Ghanaian lady said she refused to give up on her dreams, working tirelessly to improve her academic performance.

Sophia indicated that her hard work had ultimately paid off when she gained university admission to pursue her first degree.

With determination to become a better student, she said she earned a first-class degree after four years of rigorous undergraduate studies, scoring a CPGA of 3.8.

The young lady further indicated her performance significantly improved at graduate school, where she graduated with a perfect GPA score of 4.0.

"BECE 45, SHS 35, Degree CPGA 3.8 and Master's GPA 4.0," she wrote in the caption accompanying the video.

Sophia Manu impresses in her outfit as she steps out after graduating from the university.

Sophia Manu's remarkable journey from academic failures to excellence has become a beacon of hope for students facing similar challenges.

Netizens celebrate Ghanaian graduate's achievement

Sophie Manu's story has gone viral on social media, with many netizens on TikTok celebrating her inspiring academic achievement upon coming across the post.

Below are some of the comments.

@greatness said:

"That means u wrote remedials. By law u can only enter university with aggregate 24."

@Bene_dicta71 also said:

"I was gonna type are you kidding me. Then I remembered what God cannot do does not exist. We’re grateful to God for your win girl"

@.Gistlover30 commented:

"This is my story. Back in primary school I used to be the last. I struggled to complete JHS. But when I got to senior high school the friend I met changed my life. All I needed was to sit and learn."

@Miracle also commented:

"It’s all based on determination which u did and didn’t allow anything to hold u back. Congrats."

Lady who failed WASSCE graduates as valedictorian

YEN.com.gh also reported that Hannah Ayamba was named the valedictorian at the University of Ghana.

According to her narration, the lady graduated top of her class with a Final Grade Point Average of 3.84.

She shared an inspiring story of her academic journey, passing her WASSCE after failing three times.

