A Ghanaian lady, who recently graduated from UG, has gone viral after shading her village people on her graduation sash

The young lady, known as Efua Adoma, threw jabs at some members of her family with a witty inscription on her sash

Efua Adoma's post is a celebration of resilience and a powerful reminder to rise above adversity and doubters

A young Ghanaian lady, identified as Efua Adoma, is trending on social media after sharing her university graduation photos with a witty caption aimed at her village people.

Efua Adoma recently graduated from the University of Ghana (UG) and decided to celebrate her achievement by throwing jabs at some family members.

She suggested in the inscription on the graduation sash that she faced several shenanigans and betrayals from her relatives.

"Me fiɛ foɔ deɛ sɛ ɔmo ano (to wit as for my family members, all they do is to talk)," she wrote.

This inscription boldly embroidered on her sash sparked wild reactions on social media when her graduation videos and photos emerged online.

However, Efua Adoma, in the caption accompanying her social media post, explained that she went through a tough moment to complete her four-year academic programme at the University of Ghana.

"Been through a lot through 4 years of my school life and I’m grateful for how far the most high has brought me. A little advice, put yourself first because life has taught me that, no matter how you kill yourself for someone’s happiness, they will always want more," she wrote.

"That being said, let’s hold those who see us for who we are up close. Thank me for making it out as a success. Unto better things," she added.

Below is Efua Adoma's graduation video which sparked controversy on social media.

Efua Adoma's graduation post goes viral

Efua Adoma's graduation post has gone viral on social media, sparking a wave of reactions from a section of Ghanaians.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Akosua Agyiewaa Adep said:

"Congratulations sweetheart. Please permission to copy and paste your your quote on your sash in advance. De3 na Nyame 3tumi ny3,y3 fie fo)))) de3 s3 3mo ano."

@Nana Yaa Mansah also said:

"I really love the twi quote on your sash congratulations."

@JERRY commented:

"Because they have allowed you to graduate so you’re doing guy, guy."

@Andy’s Photography also commented:

"Congrats- love your quote, your house people no fit do foko."

@magben24 wrote:

"Doing this on my Master's sash soon, congratulations girl."

