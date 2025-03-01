A young Ghanaian man is unhappy with Daniel Tuffour, a KNUST student and the suspect in Joana Yabani's case, and has called him out in a video.

He took to his TikTok page to register his displeasure over the incident, claiming there was no justification for Daniel's actions.

The young man @IndosTV made the remarks after the painful death of Joana Yabani, a KNUST student who recently died on campus.

Reports indicate that Daniel, who was once her lover, is responsible for her death. The news has broken the hearts of many, especially her friends, loved ones and the KNUST community.

Following her demise, many people have been expressing their views. The TikToker, @IndosTV, is among Ghanaians who are highly disappointed in the young man.

In expressing his view on the matter, he stated that Daniel had no right whatsoever to take the young lady's life or even lay his hand on her. He, therefore, found it appalling and heartbreaking that things ended up the way they did.

Daniel arrested by Police

Daniel was arrested immediately after CCTV footage identified him as being involved in the death of Joana. He was arraigned on Friday, February 28, 2025, and remanded the same day. His next hearing will be on March 17, 2025.

