Joana Yabani: Ghanaian Man Weighs In On KNUST Student's Death, Blasts Suspect
by  Jessie Ola-Morris 1 min read

A young Ghanaian man is unhappy with Daniel Tuffour, a KNUST student and the suspect in Joana Yabani's case, and has called him out in a video.

He took to his TikTok page to register his displeasure over the incident, claiming there was no justification for Daniel's actions.

Joana Yabani, Ghanaian Man, KNUST, Daniel Tuffour, TikTok, Joana Yabani Dies
Ghanaian man blasts Daniel Tuffour over Joana Yabani's case. Image source: Voice of KNUST
Source: Twitter

The young man @IndosTV made the remarks after the painful death of Joana Yabani, a KNUST student who recently died on campus.

Reports indicate that Daniel, who was once her lover, is responsible for her death. The news has broken the hearts of many, especially her friends, loved ones and the KNUST community.

Following her demise, many people have been expressing their views. The TikToker, @IndosTV, is among Ghanaians who are highly disappointed in the young man.

In expressing his view on the matter, he stated that Daniel had no right whatsoever to take the young lady's life or even lay his hand on her. He, therefore, found it appalling and heartbreaking that things ended up the way they did.

Watch the video below:

Daniel arrested by Police

Daniel was arrested immediately after CCTV footage identified him as being involved in the death of Joana. He was arraigned on Friday, February 28, 2025, and remanded the same day. His next hearing will be on March 17, 2025.

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Jessie Ola-Morris avatar

Jessie Ola-Morris (Human-Interest Editor) Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Jessie also previously served as a multimedia journalist for The Independent Ghana. In 2024, Jessie completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yen.com.gh

