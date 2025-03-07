A little boy has captured the attention of Ghanaians on social media with his imitation of President Mahama's inauguration ensemble

The two-year-old wore a similar three-piece to the President's as his school asked them to dress up for Independence Day celebration

Social media users who saw the video of the boy's outfit thronged the comments section to share their views on his appearance

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A two-year-old boy dressed like President John Mahama when his school celebrated Independence Day and asked that the students dress up for the important date.

The little boy attends God’s Grace Montessori International and wore an outfit similar to what the President of Ghana donned during his inauguration on January 7, 2025.

A little boy looks cute as he copies President John Mahama's inauguration look to his school. Photo credit: @gracehamasare & @JDMahama

Source: Instagram

In a video on Instagram, the little boy dressed in an all-white three-piece kaftan with the kente trimming on the sides. He also wore a hat made from a kente fabric.

The little boy walked confidently on his compound as he got ready for school.

Speaking on the motivation for the choice of attire, the boy’s mum Grace Asare said since he was born, they had called him Mr President and were raising him in confidence so he could one day be Ghana’s President.

“Since I gave birth to him, I have been calling him Mr President, and the same with people around us. Even his last birthday cake, which one of his aunties did for him, had His Excellency written on it. We want to build his character to maybe become a President one day if it’s the will of God.”

According to Grace Asare, it was her husband who suggested that they make him mirror President Mahama’s outfit for the school’s occasion.

“We also know President Mahama’s inauguration outfit was a very popular one, with a lot of meaning, so when the school asked that they dress for Independence Day, we thought it was a good idea.”

“In fact, the truth is it was my husband’s idea to even get him the outfit, and thankfully it came out so beautifully well. The response has been surreal. Because a lot of people call him Mr President, they were not surprised to see him dressed like President Mahama.”

The proud mother said her son was adjudged the best dressed in his school on the day of the Independence Day event.

President John Mahama lifts the symbolic State Sword at his swearing-in on January 7, 2025. Photo credit: @JDMahama

Source: Instagram

“He won best dressed at the School event, and so far it’s been good. He is indeed our Little President.”

Watch the video below:

Netizens praise little boy’s Mahama outfit

YEN.com.gh has collated some reactions to the post shared by @gracehamasare on Instagram.

Newsymartin said:

“President papapaaaaa. Too much Excellency 😊🌟🇬🇭.”

Someguycalledbobby wrote:

“Akoaa s3 odeefour. Ohh nice.”

Symply_daakyehemaa said:

“See my rich boyfriend 😍.”

Adwoaloudgh wrote:

“His Daddy’s son paaa ooo 🤩🤩🤩.”

Haligah said:

“That’s my president wai🙌🙌❤️.”

Iamnanaakuaa wrote:

“His Excellency🔥❤️❤️❤️”

Zeestudyhub said:

“Cutest President in history ❤️.”

Little boy dresses like Lil Win

YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian TikToker called Junior Lil Win dressed like the Kumawood actor in a video online.

Aside from dressing like Lil Win, the young man spoke like him and did his signature walk at Great Minds International School.

Netizens who saw the funny video applauded the boy for his impersonation, while others tagged Lil Win in the post's comments.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh