Lil Win, in a video, opened up about his admiration for his spiritual leader, Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah

The Kumawood actor claimed the Philadelphia Movement leader and his wife were actually Jesus Christ and Mary

Lil Win also explained that he considered Adom Kyei-Duah a god-like figure due to his positive impact on his life

Award-winning Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, has praised his pastor, Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah.

Since 2024, the comic actor has publicly shared his admiration for Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah since their first encounter.

The Kumawood actor, a devout attendant of the Believers Worship Centre, has been spotted spraying money on Adom Kyei-Duah and inviting him to his events. He even composed a song for the prophet and dismissed his critics.

The leader of the Philadelphia Movement was one of Lil Win's strongest supporters during his battle with the legal woes that came from his involvement in a tragic car accident that claimed the life of a three-year-old boy in 2024.

Lil Win calls Adom Kyei-Duah Jesus Christ

In an interview with blogger Zionfelix, Lil Win showed off the picture frames of Adom Kyei-Duah and others he had displayed on the walls of his ultramodern Wezzy Barbering Studios.

The Kumawood actor claimed that he had never physically seen Jesus Christ. However, he considered the pastor and his wife, Madam Millicent, as the Jesus Christ and Mary mentioned in the biblical books.

"In God's absence, he [Adom Kyei-Duah] is the one around. I have not seen the Jesus Christ people talk about before. I see Jesus Christ whenever I see the man [Adom Kyei-Duah]. I have never seen Mary before, but she [Madam Millicent] is the Mary the world discusses. The Jesus Christ the world is looking for is Adom Kyei-Duah."

Lil Win also defended Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah's past claim that his image would represent Jesus Christ's identity centuries later.

The comic actor explained that he considered the Philadelphia Movement leader a god-like figure because of his positive impact on his life since their first encounter.

He claimed the Ghanaian prophet possessed good moral values, unlike other well-known religious leaders in Ghana.

He noted that Adom Kyei-Duah had also financially assisted many needy people, including the elderly, in his church, with the enormous offertories being paid for during church services.

Lil Win's remarks about pastor stirs reactions

Lil Win's remarks about his spiritual leader, Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah, triggered mixed reactions from many Ghanaians on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of their comments.

Splash commented:

"So Mary was married to Jesus. Eiiii family business as usual 😁."

Leonidas Mackenzie said:

"You can say that he is your god, but don't say what you are saying."

Godwin Quaye commented:

"Like joke, I love this man of god and the way he supports his church members."

Ann Adom said:

"My love for Papa Adom …Nobody can take it from him 💕💕."

Kay Fosu commented:

"Herh Kojo! Are you acting or you’re being serious? 😂😂."

Lil Win says running barbershop is challenging

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win complained about the challenges of running his ultramodern barbershop.

The Kumawood actor detailed the enormous costs of items he bought for the shop, including furniture and mirrors.

Lil Win said he would launch a second barbershop at a different location later, triggering reactions on social media.

