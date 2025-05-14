TikTok Star 3diadiaa Loses Weight After Moving Abroad, Says 'Work Here Is Hard' in Viral TikTok
- Ghanaian TikTok star, 3diadia, has relocated abroad and shared videos of his life there on TikTok
- The social media sensation was spotted in a video working in a warehouse and lamenting how hard his work is
- Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions, as some advised him to keep moving, while others advised him to return to Ghana
Ghanaian TikTok sensation 3didiaa has shared videos of his life abroad, months after he relocated. In March 2025, the famed TikToker announced his travel to Germany.
Known for his hilarious skits and vibrant personality, 3diadiaa surprised fans in March 2025 when he announced his travel abroad.
While many believed it was a short visit, he did not return, and it has now been confirmed that he has chosen to settle abroad.
In a recent video posted on his TikTok page, 3diadiaa opened up about a less glamorous side of life overseas.
Dressed in work gear and visibly slimmer, the comedian shared footage of himself working in what appeared to be a warehouse.
He accompanied the video with a voiceover expressing how difficult the job has been, stating plainly, “The work here is hard. I have grown lean by force.”
Despite the challenges, the TikTok star continues to share videos of his new life, staying connected with his fans.
Watch the video of 3diadiaa below:
TikToker 3diadiaa's rise to fame
3diadia has collaborated with several stars, including Afua Nash. He rose to fame after he shared funny videos of himself running in a forest, pretending to be chased by bad guys.
The content creator has garnered nearly half a million followers online thanks to his unique and compelling storytelling, which is often spiced with unrefined humour.
Despite moving abroad and working a tight shift, the TikToker has not given up on serving his TikTok followers content.
Netizens ask 3diadiaa to return to Ghana
3diadiaa's video has garnered mixed reactions on social media. While some sympathised with him and motivated him to continue the hard work, others advised him to come back to Ghana and live a good life, since life abroad is no big deal.
Ghanaian man 'cries' after relocating abroad
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man living abroad has expressed his deep longing for home, describing life abroad as boring and stressful.
In a video, Kelvin shared his struggles with loneliness and harsh weather conditions, stating that he regrets leaving Ghana.
Many who came across the video took to the comment sections to share their views on Kelvin's assertion.
Source: YEN.com.gh
