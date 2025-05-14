Ghanaian TikTok star, 3diadia, has relocated abroad and shared videos of his life there on TikTok

The social media sensation was spotted in a video working in a warehouse and lamenting how hard his work is

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions, as some advised him to keep moving, while others advised him to return to Ghana

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Ghanaian TikTok sensation 3didiaa has shared videos of his life abroad, months after he relocated. In March 2025, the famed TikToker announced his travel to Germany.

Known for his hilarious skits and vibrant personality, 3diadiaa surprised fans in March 2025 when he announced his travel abroad.

3diadiaa gives followers a glimpse of his life abroad. Image source: 3diadiaa

Source: TikTok

While many believed it was a short visit, he did not return, and it has now been confirmed that he has chosen to settle abroad.

In a recent video posted on his TikTok page, 3diadiaa opened up about a less glamorous side of life overseas.

Dressed in work gear and visibly slimmer, the comedian shared footage of himself working in what appeared to be a warehouse.

He accompanied the video with a voiceover expressing how difficult the job has been, stating plainly, “The work here is hard. I have grown lean by force.”

Despite the challenges, the TikTok star continues to share videos of his new life, staying connected with his fans.

Watch the video of 3diadiaa below:

TikToker 3diadiaa's rise to fame

3diadia has collaborated with several stars, including Afua Nash. He rose to fame after he shared funny videos of himself running in a forest, pretending to be chased by bad guys.

The content creator has garnered nearly half a million followers online thanks to his unique and compelling storytelling, which is often spiced with unrefined humour.

Despite moving abroad and working a tight shift, the TikToker has not given up on serving his TikTok followers content.

Netizens ask 3diadiaa to return to Ghana

3diadiaa's video has garnered mixed reactions on social media. While some sympathised with him and motivated him to continue the hard work, others advised him to come back to Ghana and live a good life, since life abroad is no big deal.

@IGGEST 🌹🥰ALELE wrote:

"Bra fie na amango aba."

@NANA AFIYAH TIPSY wrote:

"Someone said bra fie na amango aba."

@Benedictafremah wrote:

"30days has September, April, June and November."

5-2

Reply

89

View 36 replies

Xulpha4Real

Na bra fie eer, Abrokyire nso y3 3diadia?🙄😂😂

5-3

Reply

269

View 11 replies

A D

may3 slim nso y3 3diadiaa

5-2

Reply

462

View 6 replies

ABENA 😈PIKABOO ❤️😈😈

Come to Ghana 🤣🤣🤣

5-2

Reply

367

View 12 replies

Queenzybel

someone said bra fie na amango aba 😂😂😂

5-2

Reply

2103

View 58 replies

Gabbylove

They will be asking you to send them money with ease. If only they don't know u suffer for the money

7h ago

Reply

0

No.time_Eric (IssuesGH )🔹

Chairman Wo b3 tumi

5-2

Reply

40

View 7 replies

Forgetti gh

woboa by force wo b3 ko 🤣🤣🤣

5-2

Reply

92

View 6 replies

Matan Haruna👌💚

slim nso y3 3diadiaa😅😅😅😅

5-2

Reply

5

View 1 reply

Ghanaian man 'cries' after relocating abroad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man living abroad has expressed his deep longing for home, describing life abroad as boring and stressful.

In a video, Kelvin shared his struggles with loneliness and harsh weather conditions, stating that he regrets leaving Ghana.

Many who came across the video took to the comment sections to share their views on Kelvin's assertion.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh