Ghanaian radio presenter, Kwame Nkrumah Tikese, has opened up his strained relationship with renowned Ghanaian entrepreneur, Ibrahim Mahama

In a video, he blamed Ghanaian political commentator, Appiah Stadium, for ruining his relationship with Mr Mahama

Kwame Nkrumah Tikese's video has since gone viral on social media, eliciting various views from netizens

Popular radio presenter with the Despite Media Group, Kwame Nkrumah Tikese, has opened up about his relationship with President John Mahama's younger brother, Ibrahim Mahama.

In a video, Mr Tikese noted that he used to be good friends with the prominent businessman; however, for the past eight to nine years, their relationship has not been as smooth as it used to.

Mr Tikese noted that Ibrahim Mahama no longer answers his calls, and he did not understand why he had suddenly changed towards him until he recently received a phone call from Ghanaian political commentator, Appiah Stadium.

During their conversation, he claimed Appiah Stadium urged him to call and check up on Mr Ibrahim Mahama. After he advised Tikese to call, he also confessed to ruining the relationship they previously had.

"He (Appiah Stadium) told me that some time ago, he went with a colleague from the Despite Media and reported me to Ibrahim Mahama. They gossiped about me, spewing lies and even claimed that I made derogatory remarks about him during my shows."

Kwame Nkrumah was disappointed to learn that Ibrahim Mahama did not trust him and believed Appiah Stadium's claim without even calling to hear his side of the story.

When his colleague, Kwame Amo, asked to make amends with Mr Mahama, he refused, claiming that there was no need.

Netizens react to Kwame Nkrumah Tikese's comment

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section. While some believed and supported Kwame Nkrumah Tikese's remarks, others disregarded his claim.

Another section of commenters called out Appiah Stadium for allegedly making the remarks about Kwame Nkrumah.

@Kingsley wrote:

"You are an elderly man, so if someone you had that relationship with suddenly ignores you, you should have made an effort to find out why he suddenly has ignored you before Appiah stadium came telling you a story after 9 years. Please, people can do anything, so don't blame Ibrahim 4 anything if you could not try to find out why."

@Dk Ogyam wrote:

"Appiah Stadium is more Judas Iscariot."

@Stefan wrote:

"He doesn't have time for disloyal people."

@Wapiza wrote:

"Is Abeiku Santana who did that."

@PK wrote:

"Now that your party has gone into opposition, you want to amend broken relationships. Jon man."

@Ziggy Junior wrote:

"He didn’t value his friendship period.. from his posture,..he said something about him does why he can’t face him !!"

