Prophet Kofi Oduro of Alabaster International Ministry has donated GH¢500,000 towards needy congregants

He urged churches across Ghana to help struggling members by using tithes and offerings for their welfare

Citing the Bible, he said that the church must be a place of comfort and provision for society’s less fortunate

The Senior Pastor of the Alabaster International Ministry, Prophet Kofi Oduro, has called on churches in Ghana to extend a helping hand to struggling members.

Speaking during a sermon on Sunday, May 18, 2025, the preacher said the church was meant to be a place of comfort for the needy and help them with the basics.

Prophet Kofi Oduro urges churches to support the needy as he donates GH¢500,000 to selected members on May 18, 2025. Photo credit: Prophet Dr Kofi Oduro/Facebook.

Quoting the Book of Malachi, Chapter Three, Prophet Kofi Oduro suggested that the Bible had admonished the church to donate its tithe and offering to poor congregants.

He stated that according to the holy book, there were no needy people in the first church.

"If you come to church and you didn't have anything, there is something that we do for those people. If some need food, we must provide it for them. If you don't come with food, come to church with your kids because there's food in the house of God," he said.

"This is why the Bible said in Malachi, chapter 3, verse 10, that bring ye all the tithes and offerings that there may be meat in my house," he added.

Prophet Kofi Oduro donates to needy congregants

To put his message into practice, Prophet Kofi Oduro donated GH¢500,000 among some identified needy persons in the church.

He said any church that was worth its salt would not only take from its members but also support them in their times of difficulty.

"I know some people who are members of this church who didn't come to church this morning. The reason is that they are down. So, this is not free money for people to come and collect. It's for those Alabaster members who have paid offerings in the past and are now in need of help. These people must get the help that they need," Prophet Oduro said.

The man of God also called on Christians to pray and continue to support their churches, adding that pastors could only lend a helping hand to the needy in society from the offertories and tithes.

Prophet Kofi Oduro is known for his dynamic and insightful teachings. He is described by many as a prolific preacher who delivers the word of God with power, clarity, and deep understanding.

Prophet Oduro, who recently visited the US, says those who are in need should receive support from the church. Image source: HeadlessYouTuber/YouTube.

