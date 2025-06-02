University of Ghana Speaks on Malik Basintale's Fake Degree Allegations, Says The Claims Are False
- University of Ghana, Legon, has responded to a letter alleging that Malik Basintale did not graduate from the institution
- The University claimed in a statement that the reports were false and urged the public to disregard such claims
- Despite the clarification, some netizens were unsatisfied and asked the University to provide proof of its claims
The University of Ghana, Legon, has reacted to recent reports suggesting that the CEO of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) did not graduate.
In a statement issued on June 2, 2025, the institution debunked the claims, insisting that they were false.
"It has come to the attention of the University of Ghana that a letter purportedly signed by the Registrar, Mrs Emelia Agyei-Mensah and addressed to the Secretary of the Civil Service Council, with the title: 'RE: Request for Verification of Degree - Malik Basintale, dated May 27, 2025, is being circulated on social media.
"The said letter is a forgery and neither the registrar nor any other officer of the University has received it, processed or responded to any such request.
The institution, therefore, urged the general public to disregard any report suggesting so.
See the University's statement clarifying Malik Basintale's degree allegations below:
Malik Basintale has recently made headlines following claims that he did not fulfil the requirements for graduation from the University of Ghana.
According to the reports, this would mean that Malik did not officially graduate from the institution.
It was also alleged that the certificate he received at the end of his studies was not issued by the university. However, the University of Ghana has described these claims as false.
Netizens react to University of Ghana's clarification
Despite the clarification from the University of Ghana, some citizens were not convinced. They asked the institution to provide proof that Malik Basintale indeed fulfilled all his academic requirements. Others urged Malik to take legal action against persons pushing the narrative that he did not graduate.
@Lechiboroni wrote:
"Well you guys haven’t clarified the claim that he isn’t a graduate of UG, and we need a response to that claim‼ The reputation of this institution is at stake."
@shaibu_AB wrote:
"If they arrest them now they will be doing free blah blah blah."
@obiba_jk2 wrote:
"If you want to mess up, it cannot be the premier uni. We don't entertain stupidity!"
@RakiaHakeem4 wrote:
"So does he hold a genuine UG certificate?"
@asa_r3 wrote:
"Did he graduate?"
@DjoletoT wrote:
"Please can you do the public justice to provide or clarify if truly Basintale has Degree from you respected institution."
@sonofjacob98 wrote:
"So did Basintale complete his program? If yes, where is the evidence???"
@nborti_ wrote":
"Don’t just come and issue a disclaimer without talking about the substantive issue, has he graduated from your school and was he awarded a degree? The reputation of your institution is at stake."
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jessie Ola-Morris (Human-Interest Editor) Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Jessie also previously served as a multimedia journalist for The Independent Ghana. In 2024, Jessie completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yen.com.gh