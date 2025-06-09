A female Ghanaian police officer, identified as Frema, has sadly passed away, breaking the hearts of her family and loved ones

A TikTok user who announced the sad news was extremely devastated while speaking about her demise on the app

Netizens who saw the post were heartbroken and took to the comments section to express their views about her passing

The family and friends of a Ghanaian woman have been thrown into a state of grief following the passing of their beloved relative.

The woman, identified on social media as Matilda or Frema, reportedly passed away recently. She was a policewoman before her untimely demise.

According to reports, Frema was pregnant at the time of her death and left with her unborn child. While her family has not officially disclosed the cause of her passing, it is believed that she went to sleep and did not wake up the next morning.

She was reportedly in Prestea, although it remains unclear whether she was there for work or if it was her hometown. Her family has yet to come to terms with the demise of the pretty Ghanaian woman.

Stricken by grief, @Kwesi James, a TikTok user who announced her passing, questioned why such a beautiful soul would pass away so soon.

"God we know you love Frema, but you have at least allowed her to deliver her baby," Kwesi James wrote.

The post of Frema's demise has since gone viral, with scores of netizens expressing their grief over her loss.

As of the time of filing this report, her post had reached over 200,000 people, with over 5,874 views and 371 comments.

Frema's friends express grief over her passing

Frema's passing has drawn various reactions from her friends and loved ones. In the comments section of her post, her colleagues, relatives and friends shared fond memories of her.

@AMA wrote:

"Afia I can’t post you on my WhatsApp ooo eiiii."

@Ohemaa maame wrote:

"Herh beautiful Fremah 😭😭💔💔I can't forget the moment we spent at depot 😭😭😭😭😭😭Due wate menua Efya."

@Great Minds 4 Great people tv wrote:

"RIP my jhs mate we love u yh live on."

@Mhillybankz123 wrote:

"Soo sad Mando."

Netizens sympathise with Frema's family

Netizens who saw the post about Frema's passing were also heartbroken. Many in the comments section sympathised with her family.

@DANNY wrote:

"This is called Painful exit."

@Akosua Tundra wrote:

"We live a moment, hours, minutes, days are not promised😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭how do I go? When? Where? What will I be doing at that moment 😭mercy lord😭de youth are going."

@Ohemaa maame wrote:

