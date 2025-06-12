21 pregnant girls and 17 nursing mothers are among candidates for the 2025 BECE in Upper East, according to the Ghana Education Service

Nathaniel N-yaaba gave assurance that these candidates would receive full GES support, with no disturbances expected during the exams

The 2025 BECE includes 744 schools and 90 centres, with 13 hearing-impaired students among the 19,523 candidates sitting this year

The 2025 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) has witnessed a dramatic trend in the Upper East Region, with some female candidates pregnant or nursing.

YEN.com.gh has gathered that, according to the Ghana Education Service (GES), of the 19,523 young candidates sitting for the 2025 BECE, about 21 girls were recorded as pregnant, and 17 others were nursing mothers.

According to Nathaniel N-yaaba, the Upper East Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Education Service (GES), these figures were an estimate of the current visible cases and actual numbers could be higher.

He said the numbers are just the tip of the iceberg, as there might be others with untold stories of motherhood.

"There may be others in the early stages of pregnancy who are not yet noticeable. Some of these cases may only become known during monitoring."

N-yaaba also shared statistics about the 2025 (BECE). A total of 8,842 males and 10,681 females are sitting for the exams across 90 centres in the region.

The data includes 13 hearing-impaired candidates from the Gbeogo School for the Deaf in the Talensi District.

The candidates have been drawn from 744 public and private schools and would write the exams in 90 examination centres across the region.

GES assures pregnant students of safety

N-yaaba reassured the public that the GES was more than prepared for the exams, vowing that every candidate, including the pregnant girls and lactating mothers, would be given the support they need to sit for the exams with dignity and respect.

“Last year, our candidates in Bawku wrote the exams without any disturbances, and we are confident of a peaceful exercise this year as well. There is no cause for alarm.”

However, the participation of these young mothers in the exams has sparked an important conversation about the well-being of adolescents and the state of girl-child education in the region.

While many have applauded the increased involvement of girls in education, there is a shared concern over the underlying issues of early pregnancy and teenage motherhood.

The GES has also issued a stern warning against examination malpractice, urging parents to support their children’s efforts while refraining from crowding the examination centres.

“We also appeal to parents to ensure their wards get to the examination centres on time. Support them at home as much as you can, but please avoid loitering around the centres. Attempting to assist them during the exams could land them in trouble if caught,” he warned.

Pregnant BECE candidate delivers at exam centre

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that a pregnant candidate sitting for the 2025 BECE gave birth to a boy at an exam centre in the Kwabre East Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

This occurred on June 11, 2025, at the Asenua Presbyterian Junior High School Examination Centre in Mamponteng, after she went into labour after arriving for the first exam paper.

A policewoman escorting the student to the washroom noticed signs of distress and with the help of teachers and emergency services, the candidate was able to deliver the baby boy.

