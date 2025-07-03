Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The New Patriotic Party's flagbearer hopeful Kennedy Ohene Agyapong's campaign member, Mr George Oti Bonsu, filed a lawsuit against former Second Lady Samira Bawumia's brother, Abu Ramadan, on Thursday, July 3, 2025.

Kennedy Agyapong’s Campaign Member Sues Samira Bawumia’s Brother for Demolishing His 10 Buildings

Source: Facebook

According to reports, the former Assin Central MP's campaign team member sued the Adentan Constituency MP for allegedly demolishing his ten buildings.

Source: YEN.com.gh