Kennedy Agyapong’s Campaign Member Sues Samira Bawumia’s Brother for Demolishing His 10 Buildings
Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!
The New Patriotic Party's flagbearer hopeful Kennedy Ohene Agyapong's campaign member, Mr George Oti Bonsu, filed a lawsuit against former Second Lady Samira Bawumia's brother, Abu Ramadan, on Thursday, July 3, 2025.
According to reports, the former Assin Central MP's campaign team member sued the Adentan Constituency MP for allegedly demolishing his ten buildings.
Watch the video below:
Source: YEN.com.gh
Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College Of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has 3 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined Yen.com.gh in 2024. You can contact him via e-mail: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh