The Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS), Lieutenant General William Agyapong, has, with immediate effect, promoted Private Teye-Tsu Asare Solomon to the rank of Lance Corporal.

Private Teye-Tsu Asare Solomon is a personnel of the Department of Public Relations of the Ghana Armed Forces.

A Facebook post stated that the promotion was to reward the soldier for rejecting a bribe given to him by some illegal miners.

“The promotion, which is to celebrate the soldier who rejected a bribe from illegal miners, was announced by the CDS at an all-ranks durbar at the Burma Hall on Friday, 11 July 2025.”

“Lance Corporal (L/Cpl) Teye-Tsu displayed professionalism during an official deployment on guard duties at the Bibiani Gold Mines in the Western Region, where he encountered a group of artisanal miners. The miners attempted to bribe him with a handsome amount of money to grant them access to the mines, which he rejected and handed them over to the authorities.”

To celebrate his honesty, Lance Corporal Teye-Tsu was not only promoted but he has also been nominated to serve with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon in addition to other rewards.

The CDS said that since acts of indiscipline would lead to sanctions, professional acts like that of Lance Corporal Teye-Tsu would also trigger a reward and commendation.

He encouraged other personnel to always remember their oath to the state and act professionally.

In a Facebook post, social media influencer Nana Tea congratulated Lance Corporal Teye-Tsu for his outstanding character.

“Congratulations bro, Krobo-land and Ghana as a whole are proud of you. Keep winning but smile kakraa🤣🤣🤣.”

Ghanaians celebrate soldier who refused galamsey bribe

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared on social media. Read them below:

Barima Yaw Poku said:

“For a very, very long time, Lance Corporal Teye-Tsu’s name will echo in the hearts and minds of all those who love their nation. Good name is indeed better than riches.”

Kwaku Bonsam asked:

“How much was the bribe?”

Awuku Gabriel wrote:

“Wow… At least we have patriotic men and women in the country, which is refreshing. Kudos to the CDS for promoting this honest soldier 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🎉🎉🎉👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿.”

Michael Mikado said:

“He should be rewarded with part of the bribe money. At least 30%.”

Dora Abankwah-Danso wrote:

“A rare gem. One in a million. May God protect and keep him.”

Rose Tweneboah Koduah said:

“This is inspiring and will serve as a motivation to others.... Congratulations mando! Way to go!!”

Elavanyo Mawutor Kelvin wrote:

“Congratulations to him, my advice to him is ,he should tread cautiously...Gh be scary now.”

Linda Adamptey said:

“Congratulations soldier, you deserve it. Krobo land is proud of you.”

