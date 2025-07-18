Two lovers who started their love journey in 2015 have finally tied the knot, warming hearts on social media

The duo chronicled their love story of 11 years in memorable photos, which they finally shared on TikTok

Netizens who saw the post were divided and expressed mixed reactions in the comments section

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

A Ghanaian man has warmed hearts on social media after finally marrying his partner of 11 years.

In a touching video shared on the TikTok page of @That_Boy, the man indicated that he began dating his now-wife in 2015.

Young lovers finally tie the knot after 11 years of being together. Inmage source: That Boy

Source: TikTok

The video, which has since gone viral, features nostalgic moments from their long relationship.

The opening clips show the couple looking very young, posing innocently for photos together. As the video progresses, he shares snapshots from different years, 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019, documenting their journey over time.

One particularly emotional photo shows the couple dressed in red and black funeral attire, indicating that they had stood by each other through the loss of a loved one.

Their shared moments reflect not just the good times but also the challenges they have overcome together. The video also captures joyful memories, including a fun outing at the beach.

Eventually, they got married in 2025 and flaunted their wedding rings in the post.

Watch the video of the couple sharing their love story below:

Couple's love story triggers reactions online

The story of the lovers touched many, with social media users applauding the couple’s enduring love and loyalty over more than a decade.

While some were amazed that the couple had stayed together for many years, others were interested in knowing more about the lovers and how many breakups they had and how they were able to sustain their bond till they got married.

@♥️🥰Doris🦋💋🥰 wrote:

"This could also be us, Mike woy3 aboa piiiii😭😭💔😩."

@Kobby_769 wrote:

"This be us ooo akosua woti se3 electric cooker 😂."

@Mr_Sonito wrote:

"Ei tokuro baaa for 11years eiii boi3."

@Pretty efya🫶🏻🥰💕wrote:

"This could be us but Ofori Gabriel wo shwa s3 atadwe."

@Okomfo Anokye🔥✊wrote:

"Wadi akora yi akyɛ deɛ👨‍🦯👨‍🦯"

@MrSamm_ wrote:

"It’s been 10 years together oo😇❤️…take note 📝"

1h ago

Reply

3

LegAcy

this could've been us... Nancy fa me fridge br3 me💔🥺

1h ago

Reply

11

View 1 reply

Afia Adutwumwaa

Nti 11 years no pregnancy popped up ong😔

5h ago

Reply

37

View 19 replies

FINEST FOREVER💚🪲

Akosua abi you’re watching aboa 😂😂😂💔

4h ago

Reply

66

View 73 replies

Johnson Dodowa 🇬🇭

So How Many Breaks Up Till This Official Day??

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh