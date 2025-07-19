Ghanaian Lady Delights as She Ties the Knot With Lover of Seven Years: "It's Not Easy"
After seven years of love, patience, and perseverance, a Ghanaian woman is celebrating a major milestone: marriage to her longtime partner.
The couple's touching love story has warmed the hearts of many after snippets from their wedding ceremony went viral on social media.
In a viral post, the bride expressed overwhelming joy as she finally tied the knot with the man she had stood beside through thick and thin.
During her traditional wedding, the master of ceremonies asked if she wanted her family to accept the items brought for her marriage, as custom demanded. Without hesitation, she said yes, stating that seven years of dating have not been easy.
Scenes from the event show the lady beaming with joy, surrounded by friends and family who gathered to witness their union.
Watch the video of the lady's traditional wedding below:
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jessie Ola-Morris (Human-Interest Editor) Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Jessie also previously served as a multimedia journalist for The Independent Ghana. In 2024, Jessie completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yen.com.gh