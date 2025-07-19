After seven years of love, patience, and perseverance, a Ghanaian woman is celebrating a major milestone: marriage to her longtime partner.

The couple's touching love story has warmed the hearts of many after snippets from their wedding ceremony went viral on social media.

Ghanaian woman delights as her lover of seven years takes her to the altar. Image source: Nanaquami780

In a viral post, the bride expressed overwhelming joy as she finally tied the knot with the man she had stood beside through thick and thin.

During her traditional wedding, the master of ceremonies asked if she wanted her family to accept the items brought for her marriage, as custom demanded. Without hesitation, she said yes, stating that seven years of dating have not been easy.

Scenes from the event show the lady beaming with joy, surrounded by friends and family who gathered to witness their union.

Watch the video of the lady's traditional wedding below:

