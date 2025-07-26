US-based Ghanaian socialite, Twene Jonas, has regretted endorsing President Mahama and the NDC in the 2024 elections

Twene Jonas, in a video, asked Ghanaians to forgive him for influencing them to vote for the current administration

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions as some supported his comments, while others criticised him

Popular Ghanaian socialite Twene Jonas has apologised to Ghanaians for endorsing President Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) during the 2024 election period.

In a video, he expressed regret over the move and sincerely apologised to Ghanaians for influencing them to vote for the ruling party.

Twene Jonas apologises to Ghanaians for endorsing President Mahama and the NDC. Image source: John Dramani Mahama, Twene Jonas TV

Source: Facebook

He indicated that he was disappointed in the government, following certain decisions and actions taken after John Mahama took office.

"I'm sorry. Ghanaians should forgive me for endorsing John Dramani Mahama. I never expected this from them," he stated.

Twene Jonas was one of the outspoken critics of the former New Patriotic Party (NPP) government, led by former President Nana Akufo-Addo.

He took to his social media platforms to criticise the former president and his Vice over bad governance.

Hoping that the NDC would be a better option for Ghanaians, he endorsed the party and urged the nation to vote for President Mahama and NDC legislators.

Months later, Twene Jonas seemed disappointed in the party and has asked Ghanaians to forgive him for endorsing President Mahama.

Why is Twene Jonas disappointed in NDC?

Twene Jonas' apology comes after a Supreme Court ruling, which nullified an arrest warrant placed on Kevin Taylor years ago.

In 2020, the High Court in Accra, presided over by Justice Eric Kyei Baffour, issued the warrant against Taylor in a contempt case.

He had been cited for making comments on social media relating to a case before the court, and his actions were deemed disrespectful to the judiciary.

Although he was never arrested, the warrant remained in force until Tuesday morning, July 22, 2025, after a Supreme Court decision.

The Supreme Court quashed the arrest warrant issued against the Ghanaian US-based social media commentator because the process breached the principles of natural justice and denied him the right to be heard.

In a 4-1 majority decision, the court quashed the bench warrant on the basis that it was issued without due process. Twene Jonas felt the court's decision was inappropriate because it set a bad precedent.

Watch the video of Twene Jonas criticising the NDC and President Mahama below:

