MP for Kpone Katamanso ignored a reporter who asked for his expectations ahead of the mid-year budget review

The legislator was captured in a video walking out on the reporter after the question was posed to him

Netizens who watched the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section, with many speculating that he could not express himself in English

Joseph Akuerteh Tettey, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Kpone Katamanso Constituency, has triggered reactions online after a video of his encounter with a reporter at Parliament surfaced on social media.

The Majority MP was among the dignitaries who attended the mid-year budget review held on July 24, 2025, in Parliament.

MP ignores journalist's question during mid-year budget reading. Image source: Eugenelens

Source: TikTok

Before the event started, MrJoseph Akuerteh Tettey was approached by a reporter for a brief interview, but his unexpected reaction and awkward exchange with the journalist quickly went viral.

Mr Akuerteh had just arrived and was walking into the chamber when a reporter approached him with a question.

The journalist was curious to know his expectations ahead of the event. Instead of responding, the MP ignored the question and walked away.

Watch the video of the MP walking out on the reporter below:

Who is Joseph Akuerteh Tettey?

Joseph Akuerteh Tettey is a Ghanaian politician and Member of Parliament for the Kpone Katamanso Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, representing the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Born in 1974, he holds a BA in Economics from the University of Ghana and an MBA in Finance from GIMPA.

Before entering Parliament, he worked as a district manager for the National Health Insurance Authority and ran a private business consultancy.

Cassiel Ato Forson presents the 2025 mid-year budget review in Parliament. Image source: Parliament of Ghana

Source: Facebook

He began his political career at the grassroots level, serving as branch chairman and youth organiser within the NDC.

He was elected to Parliament in 2020 and currently serves on the Lands and Forestry, Security and Intelligence, and Assurance committees.

Netizens blast MP for ignoring reporter

Netizens who saw the video of the MP ignoring the reporter's question expressed mixed reactions in the comments section.

While some laughed over the post, others criticised him. Another section of commenters stated that the MP did not speak because he probably cannot express himself in English.

@Michael Akumiah wrote:

"Kpone Katamanso= Bad roads!"

@Mintys_glam wrote:

"Honorable Joseph Akuerteh Tetteh, we are talking to you sa😭"

@Awula Nhaa 💞💞 wrote:

"Why will our Kpone Tor road be fixed, just this small question Hon MP can't express himself. How then can he even lobby for good roads for the constituency? I don’t blame him though, because the delegates know he is not good for the position but yet gave him another chance again while there are other candidates that can fit in the position….Anyways let’s all suffer then."

Sunyani West MP delivers a speech in Parliament

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that MP for Sunyani West, Millicent Yeboah Amankwaa, has generated an uproar of laughter on social media after a video of her speaking in Parliament surfaced.

The MP was given the floor to contribute to an ongoing discourse, but ended up expressing herself in what has been described by many as poor grammar.

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed feelings on social media, as some laughed over the video while others expressed their disappointment.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh