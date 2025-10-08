A Ghanaian woman disclosed that her husband's Ghana Card was allegedly used to register multiple unknown SIM cards

She expressed concerns that his identity could be exploited for criminal activities, potentially leading to wrongful legal action

Despite reporting the issue to MTN Ghana months ago, the SIM cards linked to his Ghana Card had allegedly not been de-linked

A Ghanaian woman has released an urgent video warning the public about a serious security issue involving SIM card registrations and the Ghana Card.

Taking to her social media, the married lady caused a stir online after she narrated how a security issue with her Ghana Card and SIM card could cause legal action against her husband.

Ghanaian woman warns about Ghana Card linkage

The lady shared a personal story of how her husband discovered that his identity had allegedly been used to register multiple unknown phone numbers without his consent.

In her words:

"Listen, one day, MTN Ghana will drag you into trouble, and you have to face the court and probably end up in jail."

The issue came to light when her husband, who had only ever registered three SIM cards, allegedly attempted to register a new one but was told he had reached his legal limit of ten numbers. According to her, her husband was puzzled and decided to confirm it for himself.

Dialling a USSD code, he found out that his identity had been used to register multiple unknown phone numbers linked to his Ghana Card. The Ghanaian woman claimed that seven other unknown numbers were registered in his name.

"So my husband checked, and there were extra seven numbers that have been registered with my husband's Ghana Card, in my husband's name," she said.

She also disclosed that she had taken steps to report the issue to MTN some months ago, but allegedly no action had been taken to de-link the numbers from his card.

In her words:

"He went to the MTN office, and up to now, nothing has been done. Two months now, nothing has been done."

She feared that these unknown numbers could be used for criminal activities, which would then be traced back to her husband, leading to his wrongful arrest and imprisonment.

Watch the video below:

Check your SIM linkage

To check the number of SIM cards linked to your Ghana Card, start by dialling the shortcode *402*1# on any network in Ghana. After dialling, enter your Ghana Card PIN, making sure to input both letters and numbers without any spaces or hyphens.

Then, you will need to enter your date of birth in the format DDMMYYYY (e.g., 02051990 for 2nd May 1990), without spaces or hyphens.

Once your details are verified, you will receive an SMS listing all the mobile numbers registered to your Ghana Card, along with the respective networks.

If you notice any unknown numbers linked to your Ghana Card, you should visit the nearest service centre or retail shop of your network provider to delink the suspicious number(s).

