A video of a British man embarking on a journey from London to Kumasi has provided an update

In a message to netizens, he opened up about the setup he suffered, indicating issues he faced while nearing the UK-France border

He is embarking on a mission to return the ashes of his late fiancée to Ghana, who died of cancer

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Daniel, a British man who announced his intention to travel from London to Ghana, has finally set off.

The middle-aged man, who claims to be embarking on a pilgrimage to Kumasi, Ghana, to return the ashes of his late Ghanaian fiancée, Caroline.

A British man shares an update on his 5000-mile walk from London to Ghana. Photo credit: @carovan.of.love/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Daniel began the walk on November 7 and is expected to embark on a 5,000-mile journey.

In new videos posted on his TikTok page, Daniel was first seen getting a nice send-off as he readied to leave home and embark on the walk. He then posted a video sharing an update on day two of his walk.

In that video, he disclosed that he lodged at a hotel after walking 12 hours, covering 29 miles. The middle-aged man confessed that he faced some challenges during the walk but resorted to prayers for strength.

In a video posted on November 10, 2025, Daniel updated his followers on day 5 of his walk, where he shared that he had got lost in Folkestone, a port town on the English Channel in Kent, and was facing some difficulties.

He admitted that his purpose was to get to Dover and subsequently to France, where he would then board a ferry.

Daniel expressed determination to find his way and continue his mission as planned.

The update by Daniel on his quest to journey from London to Ghana on foot triggered a lot of reactions.

A British man readies to walk from London, to Kumasi. Photo credit: @carovan.of.love/TikTok

Source: TikTok

At the time of writing this report, the video had racked up over 1000 likes and 30 comments.

Watch the video below:

Peeps encourage Daniel on his journey

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the journey being undertaken by Daniel.

trevorcooke stated:

"Keep going, bro. It's all about the journey."

Mandy_spence01 opined:

"I remember. Glad you are back on track. Take care. God Bless."

Thy Word My Lamp added:

"Gosh, I got so emotional watching this. All the best."

@dr_ntakaraohene added:

"I'm with you all the way, brother. I have cancer and I'm getting better now. Thank you for what you've been doing for your ex . May her soul rest in peace."

Man rides a bicycle from Belgium to Ghana

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a young man from Belgium reportedly rode a bicycle from his country to Ghana.

A viral video captured him in a cycling kit, riding in the rain in a town in the Western Region.

He then opened up to an onlooker, stating that he set off from Belgium on a bicycle with the mission of riding to Ghana.

Source: YEN.com.gh