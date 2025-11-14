A Ghanaian man expressed his unhappiness with Ibrahim Mahama after the business mogul described himself as a common man

The young man cautioned Ibrahim Mahama not to describe himself as a common man again, since he does not fall in that category

Social media users who watched the serious yet hilarious video shared their varied thoughts in the comment section og the post

A Ghanaian man has issued a stern warning to business mogul Ibrahim Mahama after the latter described himself as a common man during an encounter with a lady.

The young man said he was unhappy with Ibrahim Mahama for describing himself this way and insisted that common men would not admit the business mogul to their 'club'.

In a video on X, the man said he understands that Ibrahim Mahama does not like to boast, but he must also know that he is not a common man.

"How can you say you are a common man? Ibrahim Mahama, how can you say that? Someone wanted to take a picture of Ibrahim Mahama, and then he said, 'Your President is there, and you're following a common man like me.' Ibrahim Mahama, if you say that again, I will be angry."

"Are you a common man? The money you have—is it the common man's money? We, the common people, do not like that. You're a very rich man, one of the richest in Africa and Ghana. I even want you to adopt me. You have money, you help people, and you don't boast, but don't call yourself a common man," he added.

Ibrahim Mahama calls himself a common man

In an earlier publication, Ibrahim Mahama gave a humorous response to an unidentified young lady who wanted to take a picture with him. This happened at the commissioning ceremony of Phases 1 and 2 of the Tema Port Expansion Project.

In a video on X, Ibrahim Mahama was seen arriving at the grand ceremony accompanied by media mogul Bola Ray and a police officer.

As he entered the new building, a young lady politely asked the businessman for a photo with her smartphone after noticing him at the event.

In response, Ibrahim Mahama began to laugh and jokingly asked why the lady wanted a photo with him rather than with his elder brother, President John Mahama, who was also at the event.

"The President is here, and you are looking for a humble man like me. Who am I?"

Watch the video below:

Reactions to warning to Ibrahim Mahama

@msrukie1 said:

"And he resembles Ibrahim Mahama too oo😀."

@withAlvin__ responded:

"The head especially 😂."

@BillionairesAv1 wrote:

"His sarcasm is to tell Ibrahim of their resemblance. The guy really dey resemble am 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."

@kofiBlaq_20 said:

"Ibrahim Mahamah, your last warning ⚠️ abeg leave the word common for we the hustlers 🤣🤣🤣 dey ur lane."

@Negus4real wrote:

"Common men association vex 😁."

@LorvKwesi said:

"Common men association dey tear Ibrahim Mahama warning ⚠️ 😂."

@stnrboy254 wrote:

"I disagree with the man, because if it's net worth Ibrahim Mahama's analyses and belongings, Dangote and co are far gone 😂😂. Comparing $800m to $30.5B is mind-boggling😃. He's a common Ghanaian trying to reach the apex of the wealthiest men globally😃."

@TD_McLean said:

"You want him to adopt you 🤣🤣🤣🤣 some body Father want to be adopted na me 🤣🤣."

