Prophet Nigel Gaisie is trending in the wake of his utterances regarding his work as a prophet of God

This comes after he stated that no genuine prophet gets 100 per cent of his prophecies to come to pass

He then indicated that the reason prophets tend to get some of their prophecies wrong is that they are human

Prophet Nigel Gaisie, the leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel, has caused controversy with his latest commentary on his role as a prophet.

This follows his appearance on Starr FM’s Starr Chat, where he was questioned by the host, Bola Ray, on why people have issues trusting prophets whose prophecies do not always come to pass.

In his defence, Nigel Gaisie intimated that no one who claims to be a genuine prophet will have 100 per cent of their prophecies fulfilled.

But to make his point clear, he explained that some prophecies turn out not to be fulfilled because prophets, as human beings, are not infallible.

The outspoken man of God added that since prophets are not God, it should not come as a surprise if a prophetic declaration does not come to pass.

“No genuine prophet gets prophecies coming to pass 100%. No genuine prophet. You cannot be a genuine prophet and have your prophecies be 100 per cent. If you do that, it becomes mechanical prophecy. Sometimes you get it wrong because you're a human being. Sometimes you can get the interpretation wrong. But you say you're a man of God, you're a prophet of God. You are not God. It should not be 100%. Only God is perfect. You hear from God, I hear from God, I see from God, I perceive from God, I sense from God, but I am a human being.”

Nigel Gaisie vs. Kennedy Agyapong

Prophet Nigel Gaisie has been on a campaign against the move by Kennedy Agyapong to contest for the flagbearer slot of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

In a Facebook post on June 23, 2025, the outspoken man of God was opposed to the idea that Mr Agyapong, someone he believes has gone against churches, should be seeking to become President of the country.

The controversial man of God opened up on his doom prophecy, stating that the NPP would be humiliated in the 2028 elections should Kennedy Agyapong be made their flagbearer.

Nigel Gaisie labelled the former NPP lawmaker as the anti-Christ, claiming there would be resistance from churches and their prophets over Agyapong’s bid to lead the country.

This is the second time Nigel Gaisie has delivered a prophetic message to the NPP regarding internal matters of the party.

Nigel Gaisie delights over Gregory Afoko's release

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Nigel Gaisie got tongues wagging after Gregory Afoko was granted bail after nearly 10 years on remand.

This comes after he made a prophetic declaration about the murder suspect's release days before it happened. Afoko was granted bail of GH¢500,000 with two sureties.

