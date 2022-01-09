Ghanaian church leader, Nigel Gaisie, has rendered an apology to Kennedy Agyapong for threatening to pray against the lawmaker

The founder of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, however, urged Kennedy Agyapong to stop attacking him and the church

He entreated the lawmaker to read the book of Philemon to get an understanding of why people must go to church

Ghanaian church leader, Nigel Gaisie, has apologised to Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, after his recent threat against the lawmaker.

The founder of the Prophetic Hill Chapel had indicated during an interview on Kofi TV that he would pray against the MP if he continues attacking him and the church.

Ghanaweb reports that Prophet Gaisie's recent tirade targeting Kennedy Agyapong was a response to the lawmaker, who in an interview threatened to deal with Gaisie for spreading rumours that he, Agyapong, had suffered a stroke and was seeking medical treatment in the United States.

Prophet Gaisie's spoke on Kofi TV days after Kennedy Agyapong granted an interview where he noted that he would deal with Nigel Gaisie.

Gaisie's apology

In an audio interview uploaded on YouTube by Oman Channel, spotted by YEN.com.gh, Prophet Gaisie retracted and apologised for his outburst and ''harsh words'' against Kennedy Agyapong.

He, however, urged the lawmaker to read the book of Philemon to get an understanding of why people must go to church regardless of whatever 'men of God do'.

