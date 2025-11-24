A US-based GH man went viral after calling Woodbridge, Virginia, 'Ghana in America' due to its large Ghanaian population

He showcased multiple Ghanaian-owned shops and restaurants in the area, noting the common use of names from his homeland

His video sparked online reactions, with many comparing the area of Virginia to other Ghanaian-dominated areas in the States

A US-based GH man has sparked reactions after pointing out the high concentration of Ghanaian-owned businesses in a region in the foreign country.

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, the Ghanaian man, identified as @daddyclivert on TikTok, disclosed how GH people had populated Woodbridge, Virginia, in the northern part of the United States.

YEN.com.gh reports that Woodbridge is a large suburb of Washington, D.C. that is a part of the district capital's metropolitan area.

Man calls Woodbridge 'Ghana in America'

The man humorously referred to Woodbridge as 'Ghana in America' because of the huge number of businesses and stores owned by Ghanaians.

According to him, many Ghanaians who plan on relocating and leaving the West African country usually end up in the US region.

"You guys, this is what they call Ghana in America. If you are looking for your lost relative, your uncle, your aunty, or anyone from Ghana, come to Woodbridge. Look," he said, pointing out some businesses owned by Ghanaians.

He added:

"We have, like, five Ghanaian shops behind me. This is Kumasi Grocery, Kumasi Restaurant. Look, the whole street is full of Ghanaians."

He also confirmed that many of Woodbridge's residents bear common names, such as Nana, Kofi, Kweku, and many others.

He emphasised that this specific community is a vibrant representation of Ghana within the United States, remarking:

"This is what they call Ghana. If you hear Ghana in America, Ghana, this is Ghana. This is Woodbridge in Ghana."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions to Ghana and Woodbridge comparison

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on his TikTok page. Some of the comments are below.

Deb said:

"He needs to go down to Alexandria."

Xxlovelisbxx wrote:

"The sirens in the back is too real, welcome to Woodbridge.😭"

Obaa love commented:

"Go to the Bronx, NY you will see what we call Ghana in America."

Blair stated:

"There are no parts of America that resemble anywhere in Africa. 🤨"

Hair by Calvina commented:

"Worcester MA is Ghana's American headquarters."

Chaink said:

"I can smell the traffic and taste the boiled eggs in this post. 😭"

