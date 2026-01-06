A former coworker paid a heartfelt tribute to the late Mahama Naser Toure, recalling his quiet humility and unwavering kindness

The GRDA representative, Sahadatu Alhassan’s account follows a visit to the late Ayawaso East MP’s residence to console his family

Netizens mourned online, expressing disbelief while sending prayers and heartfelt messages to honour the late MP’s memory

A Ghanaian woman has shared an emotional account that has left many teary-eyed following the passing of the late Ayawaso East Member of Parliament (MP), Mahama Naser Toure.

Sahadatu Alhassan of the GRDA shares an emotional encounter with the late Mahama Naser Toure, the former MP for Ayawaso East. Image credit: Mahama Naser Toure/Facebook, @jb.nws.ghana/TikTok

Source: UGC

Speaking in a video circulating online, the Head of Corporate Communication at Ghana Railway Development Authority (GRDA), Sahadatu Alhassan, who worked closely with the late MP for over seven years, described him as exceptionally humble and selfless.

According to her, he never sought praise, even after helping others, choosing instead to let his actions speak quietly.

Upon visiting his home to commiserate with the family, she said it made the reality of his passing even more painful.

The loss, she explained, still felt unreal, especially for someone she described as gentle, respectful, and deeply compassionate.

Reactions to Ayawaso East MP's demise

Meanwhile, social media has been filled with messages of grief, prayers, and admiration as people reflected on the late MP’s character and service.

Ma Becky 🇬🇧🇬🇭🥺💕 wrote:

"Muslims are really, really good people. I must confess 🥺.”

Ruqi shared:

“Hmmm, may Allah grant him Jannatul Firdaus.”

Mathildanayem commented:

“Good people don’t live long. God knows best. May his soul rest in peace 🕊️.”

Hajj Laary added:

“May Allah accept our ibaadah and grant all departed souls Jannatul Firdaus.”

Mahama visits family of late Naser Toure

Meanwhile, President John Dramani Mahama also recently visited the residence of the late representative for Ayawaso East, Mahama Naser Toure, to commiserate with the bereaved family.

The president was accompanied by the Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, the Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the NDC, Emmanuel Nii Ashie-Moore, and other bigwigs of the party.

President John Mahama gets emotional during a visit to the residence of the late Ayawaso East MP, Mahama Naser Toure. Photo source: @the1957news/X & UGC.

Source: Twitter

In a video shared on X by 1957 News, President Mahama looked visibly emotional as he struggled to hold back tears over the death of the late Ayawaso East MP.

Seated between Haruna Iddrisu and Ashie-Moore, President Mahama bowed his head to seemingly avoid being seen shedding tears in public.

When did Mahama Naser Toure die?

Mahama Naser Toure died at 60 after a short illness at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in the Greater Accra Region on Sunday, January 4, 2026.

The Ghanaian lawmaker, popularly known as Mac Naza, was buried in Accra on Monday, January 5, 2026, after a Janazah prayer was held at the National Mosque at Kanda.

The Islamic burial ceremony was graced by several top Ghanaian ministers and Members of Parliament from both the NDC and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Late Ghanaian MP Mac Naza's political career

The late MP made his first entry into Parliament in 2012 after winning the Ayawaso East seat in the general election on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

With the Ayawaso East Constituency being a stronghold of the current ruling party, Mac Naza was re-elected in the 2016 and 2020 parliamentary elections.

He again obtained another resounding victory in the 2024 general elections on his fourth term bid, receiving over 70 per cent of the votes from the constituents.

While in Parliament, Mac Naza held many important roles, serving as the Vice Chairman of the Energy Committee and a member of the Roads and Transport Committee, House Committee, and the Private Members’ Bills and Motions Committee.

The late Ayawaso East MP Mahama Naser Toure's son weeps at his father's burial service on January 5, 2026. Photo source: @the1957news

Source: TikTok

Mahama Naser Toure's son weeps at burial

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the burial service of the late Mahama Naser Toure was held in Accra on Monday, January 5, 2026.

In a video, the late Ayawaso East MP's son was emotional as he bid farewell to his politician father, with many Ghanaians offering their sympathies online.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh