A University of Ghana student gained widespread online attention after a video showed her speaking passionately to her peers

She issued a heartfelt call to fellow students, urging them to correct three habits she believed were holding them back

The young lady encouraged her colleagues to leave these practices behind as they commenced the new year 2026, urging a fresh start and positive change

A University of Ghana (UG) student has captured hearts and sparked conversation online after sharing her thoughts on habits she felt were holding some students back.

UG student urges colleagues to do away with three attitudes in 2026. Image credit: mawukosdiaries/TikTok

In a TikTok video posted by @mawukosdiaries, Mawuko spoke with both energy and sincerity, reminding peers that learning thrives when respect, discipline, and curiosity come together.

With a cheerful yet firm tone, she highlighted three key practices that she hoped students would leave behind in 2025.

Student: 3 attitudes UG students must cease

The first point she raised focused on appbehindarances in class. According to Mawuko, students wearing “fake” hair or excessively styled looks should consider simplifying, allowing the focus to remain on learning and collaboration. She encouraged her peers to let authenticity shine over trends.

Her second point centred on participation during lectures. She noted that some students wait until the very end to ask questions, which can disrupt the flow of discussion and limit meaningful engagement. Mawuko urged students to ask questions as they arise, fostering interactive classrooms where curiosity drives learning from start to finish.

The third issue she mentioned was about choosing the right company. She playfully noted that students who are not genuinely interested in conversation and laughter should avoid sitting with her and her friends, as they enjoy lively, spirited interactions that celebrate friendship and camaraderie.

Reactions to UG student’s call to action

Ghanaians flocked to the comment section, sharing thoughts, laughs, and personal experiences:

Matilda Bempong wrote:

“Number 2 is very important paa.”

Adwoa Afra Osway commented:

“Straight to my class group 😂.”

Naa💚 added:

“So what if you fell at the beginning 😔😹😹😹.”

nanawinful2 shared:

“Someone did number 2 today 😒😭😭.”

Sielleeeeeee! wrote:

"We get ittttttt you're welcome 🤣🤣🤣🤣❤️🤏🏽."

aliceoboh543 shared:

"Tell them ooo my sister 🤣."

Lord 💘 wrote:

"😂😂I love all the rules😂😂."

Danny🎊🎵💕🎧 shared:

"I just reposted because of the guyyyyyysss."

Dedrumzbeast wrote:

"Number 2, especially after the lecturer has asked if you've got any questions about 10 times in the course of the lesson😂."

kellys_luxescents commented:

"😂😂😂😂Eiii Mawuko and her intro😂😂😂. Anyways I sell perfumes. Please, please check my page out. I have really affordable prices and great customer service as well 🙏🙏. Please check my page out, guys."

Sheisback💕🍇 wrote:

"I just lyk ur vibes ooo infact I love you 💕😘."

Forgive 🦋 added:

"I like all the rules, but the number 2 is more important to me."

