Social media sensation Roses Triplets opened up about challenges they faced as adult women, giving fans a rare glimpse into their unique sisterly life

The three sisters shared moments when they had to say their names first before speaking, as their identical faces and similar voices often caused confusion

The Roses Triplets have charmed audiences for years, showcasing a beautiful bond through smiles, laughter, and coordinated outfits that consistently touched hearts

A Ghanaian triplet trio has captured hearts online as they opened up about the unique challenges of being identical siblings.

Social media sensation Roses Triplets admit they sometimes find it difficult to identify each other. Image credit: @rosestriplets/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In a YouTube video shared by Joy News TV, Rosemond, Rosemary, and Rosina offered a glimpse into their lives as the widely adored "Roses Triplets."

The sisters, known for their synchronised dances, lifestyle content, and comedic skits on TikTok and Instagram, have become a modern symbol of sibling creativity, blending fashion, beauty, and everyday moments into a captivating social media presence.

Roses Triplets share their ‘call codes’

The trio shared that their strikingly similar appearances extend to their voices, often creating moments of confusion. According to them, they must sometimes state their names before speaking, especially over the phone, to avoid mix-ups.

They also admitted that early mornings pose challenges, as it becomes difficult to identify each other straight out of bed.

Adding to the charm, the sisters often coordinate their outfits, wearing matching dresses and colours, a gesture that delights fans and highlights their close bond.

Watch the YouTube video below.

Roses Triplets hope to marry same day

The Roses Triplets shared their unique dream of getting married on the same day.

"We want to get married on the same day, hopefully."

They also expressed their hope to continue living together even after marriage, maintaining the close bond that has always defined their sisterhood.

Ghanaians react to the Roses Triplets story

The story has sparked lively discussions online, with many fans relating to the sisters’ experiences.

Nana Abigail Bediako commented:

"Anytime I talk to my twin girls on the phone, I ask who I’m speaking to—they sound exactly alike!"

Anang Cynthia added:

"I get confused with my twins, especially when they turn their backs to me. On the phone, they always fool me!"

Through their honesty, laughter, and warmth, the Roses Triplets continue to inspire and entertain, showcasing the beauty of sisterhood in every shared moment.

Twin sisters marry on the same day

Meanwhile, a set of Ghanaian twin sisters has taken social media by storm after their wedding video went viral.

This comes as the twin sisters, Ivy Yeboah-Afrane Panin and Ivy Yeboah-Afrane Kakra, got married to their respective husbands on the same day. A TikTok video shared by @efiaakese showed the twin sisters looking all excited during their traditional wedding ceremony.

Another video on the page of @thetribephoto showed the twins in their wedding gowns standing on the altar with their partners as they tied the knot.

Ghanaian twins Ivy Yeaboah Panin and Ivy Yeboah Kakra speak on getting married on the same day. Photo credit:@efiaakese/TikTok, thetribe photo/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Decision to marry on the same day

Speaking in an interview on the viral wedding ceremony, Ivy Yeboah-Afrane Panin and Ivy Yeboah-Afrane Kakra admitted that getting married on the same day was not something they both initially planned.

“Surprisingly, we didn't want to get married the same day. Yes, because we wanted to have our own special days. Like, Panin would be getting married, and I'd be her chief bridesmaid, and I'd be getting married, and she'd be my chief bridesmaid. You know, as a bride, you just want to have a special day." Ivy Yeboah-Afrane Kakra said.

Ivy Yeboah-Afrane Panin said the decision to marry on the same day was brought up by their parents, who suggested they share a special day and also cut down on costs.

At the time of writing this report, the video had generated over 2,000 likes and 60 comments.

Ghanaian twin sisters married on the same day

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that twin sisters Belinda and Bernice achieved their childhood dream of getting married on the same day.

The sisters found their life partners at work, with Belinda's colleague proposing after a work trip to China, and Bernice's future husband admiring her hairstyle and eventually becoming friends.

Source: YEN.com.gh