Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Global site navigation

Roses Triplets Confess They Often Mix Themselves Up, Especially Mornings, Ghanaians React
People

Roses Triplets Confess They Often Mix Themselves Up, Especially Mornings, Ghanaians React

by  Ruth Sekyi
4 min read
  • Social media sensation Roses Triplets opened up about challenges they faced as adult women, giving fans a rare glimpse into their unique sisterly life
  • The three sisters shared moments when they had to say their names first before speaking, as their identical faces and similar voices often caused confusion
  • The Roses Triplets have charmed audiences for years, showcasing a beautiful bond through smiles, laughter, and coordinated outfits that consistently touched hearts

YEN Entertainment Awards 2025 is live – vote now for your favourite stars!

A Ghanaian triplet trio has captured hearts online as they opened up about the unique challenges of being identical siblings.

Roses Triplets, Marry, Ghana, Joynews, identical twins, identical triplets, education, people, sisters, Rosemond, Rosemary, Rosina
Social media sensation Roses Triplets admit they sometimes find it difficult to identify each other. Image credit: @rosestriplets/TikTok
Source: TikTok

In a YouTube video shared by Joy News TV, Rosemond, Rosemary, and Rosina offered a glimpse into their lives as the widely adored "Roses Triplets."

The sisters, known for their synchronised dances, lifestyle content, and comedic skits on TikTok and Instagram, have become a modern symbol of sibling creativity, blending fashion, beauty, and everyday moments into a captivating social media presence.

Read also

Two Ghanaian ladies celebrate 10-year friendship in grand style, adorable video evokes joy

Roses Triplets share their ‘call codes’

The trio shared that their strikingly similar appearances extend to their voices, often creating moments of confusion. According to them, they must sometimes state their names before speaking, especially over the phone, to avoid mix-ups.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

They also admitted that early mornings pose challenges, as it becomes difficult to identify each other straight out of bed.

Adding to the charm, the sisters often coordinate their outfits, wearing matching dresses and colours, a gesture that delights fans and highlights their close bond.

Watch the YouTube video below.

Subscribe to watch new videos

Roses Triplets hope to marry same day

The Roses Triplets shared their unique dream of getting married on the same day.

"We want to get married on the same day, hopefully."

They also expressed their hope to continue living together even after marriage, maintaining the close bond that has always defined their sisterhood.

Ghanaians react to the Roses Triplets story

Read also

Wode Maya flaunts luxurious first-class Emirates experience, Ghanaians react

The story has sparked lively discussions online, with many fans relating to the sisters’ experiences.

Nana Abigail Bediako commented:

"Anytime I talk to my twin girls on the phone, I ask who I’m speaking to—they sound exactly alike!"

Anang Cynthia added:

"I get confused with my twins, especially when they turn their backs to me. On the phone, they always fool me!"

Through their honesty, laughter, and warmth, the Roses Triplets continue to inspire and entertain, showcasing the beauty of sisterhood in every shared moment.

Twin sisters marry on the same day

Meanwhile, a set of Ghanaian twin sisters has taken social media by storm after their wedding video went viral.

This comes as the twin sisters, Ivy Yeboah-Afrane Panin and Ivy Yeboah-Afrane Kakra, got married to their respective husbands on the same day. A TikTok video shared by @efiaakese showed the twin sisters looking all excited during their traditional wedding ceremony.

Another video on the page of @thetribephoto showed the twins in their wedding gowns standing on the altar with their partners as they tied the knot.

Read also

Three days before his death, actor Nelson Mandela Jnr gave women important relationship advice

Twins, Marry, Ghana, Wedding, Ceremony, Interview, Spouses
Ghanaian twins Ivy Yeaboah Panin and Ivy Yeboah Kakra speak on getting married on the same day. Photo credit:@efiaakese/TikTok, thetribe photo/TikTok
Source: TikTok

Decision to marry on the same day

Speaking in an interview on the viral wedding ceremony, Ivy Yeboah-Afrane Panin and Ivy Yeboah-Afrane Kakra admitted that getting married on the same day was not something they both initially planned.

“Surprisingly, we didn't want to get married the same day. Yes, because we wanted to have our own special days. Like, Panin would be getting married, and I'd be her chief bridesmaid, and I'd be getting married, and she'd be my chief bridesmaid. You know, as a bride, you just want to have a special day." Ivy Yeboah-Afrane Kakra said.

Ivy Yeboah-Afrane Panin said the decision to marry on the same day was brought up by their parents, who suggested they share a special day and also cut down on costs.

At the time of writing this report, the video had generated over 2,000 likes and 60 comments.

Ghanaian twin sisters married on the same day

Read also

Tima Kumkum breaks silence amid divorce rumours on social media, video stirs reactions

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that twin sisters Belinda and Bernice achieved their childhood dream of getting married on the same day.

The sisters found their life partners at work, with Belinda's colleague proposing after a work trip to China, and Bernice's future husband admiring her hairstyle and eventually becoming friends.

JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Ruth Sekyi avatar

Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh

Hot:
Maine cabin masters Ghana fire service Ghanaian tiktoker Category b schools Startimes channels