Juliana Gharbin has etched her name into the history books after achieving a major feat recognised by the Guinness World Records

The global institution has officially presented Juliana with her certificate, which she intends to unveil at an event

Ghanaians across the board have congratulated her on her achievement and are committed to attending the unveiling ceremony

The Guinness World Records (GWR) has adjudged a Ghanaian beader, Juliana Gharbin, as the creator of the world's largest bead sculpture.

GWR confirmed the feat on its website, and Juliana Gharbin has since announced that she will be unveiling her official certificate on Saturday, January 24, 2026, at the Ocean Beach Green Resort in Prampram, Greater Accra Region.

Guinness World Records has awarded Juliana Gharbin a certificate for the Largest Bead Sculpture. Photo credit: Juliana Gharbin

Source: Facebook

In a Facebook post, Juliana Gharbin hoped to see several people at the Ocean Green Resort at her unveiling ceremony. She wrote:

"See you on Saturday at Ocean Green Beach Villas, Prampram."

33-year-old Juliana Gharbin made the GWR attempt on March 1, 2025. She made the beaded bag in 10 days with support from the 'Jules Beads Team', made up of eight others, including her trainees.

When she announced her attempt, Juliana Gharbin stated that she and her team would make a beaded bag measuring seven metres in diameter, which she believed would project Ghana to the world. The team would also incorporate some Adinkra symbols into the beading.

She later disclosed in another media interview that she decided to do the bead sculpture because the GWR initially rejected her application to bead for longer hours and suggested a sculpture, which she agreed to.

Juliana Gharbin congratulated for GWR recognition

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the Guinness World Record feat attained by Juliana Gharbin.

Read some of them below:

Manye H. Korngo said:

"Meet our latest Ghanaian Guinness World Records holder in the largest bead bag. Congratulations, Gharbin Juliana, this is huge. I’m super proud of you for this achievement. You remember I posted her last year during that period, right? Well, she won! Woohoo 🥳."

Theresa Laryea wrote:

"You did it! Congrats, my Dear! So where's the bag right now?😄."

Gharbin Juliana responded:

"Theresa Laryea thanks WoG👏😍 Please, the bag is at Ocean Green Beach Villas, Prampram."

Dorcas Adiepena Sosu said:

"Congratulations, Sis🥰🥰🥰. Now what are we going to put in the bag?"

Patricia Kwatemaa Arhin wrote:

"Congratulations, Sis, on your achievement and for raising the banner of Ghana high 🎊. Ayekoo 🤝."

Samuel Nuakoh said:

"Wow, congratulations, little sis, the good people of Dompim Pepesa, Wassa and Western Region are very proud of you, may the Lord richly bless you and your handiworks. Amen 👏."

Ebo LeMaire wrote:

"The bag that carried the elephant to the bush got recognised for a job well done. Gharbin Juliana, ay3 adze atse 🤭🤭🤭."

Nas Eduanin said:

"Yeyeeeeeee. Congratulations dear. Super proud of you 👏 🥰."

Ghana's Azoumaro Salese officially becomes the Guinness World Records' longest video game marathon holder. Photo credit: @eddie_wrt

Source: Twitter

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh