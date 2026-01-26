A fresh student of the University of Ghana (UG) has opened up on her reasons for choosing the school

A new student of the University of Ghana (UG) has courted public attention after explaining the reasons for choosing the school.

The fresh student explained that her preferred school was the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA). She was, however, forced to change her choice after learning about the university's strict policies and codes of conduct.

This, she said, was her main reason for choosing the University of Ghana (UG), where the policies governing student activity are more flexible. According to her, she thrives well in flexible environments. She said:

"University of Ghana was not my dream school. I wanted to attend the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), but I lost interest because of their code of conduct. A lot of rules and regulations, like the dress code. That is why I chose the University of Ghana (UG). Life is different over here."

The University of Professional Studies, Accra, is well-known for its strict dress code and high standards.

Explaining further, she noted that her choice of programme at the University was influenced by her father, who advised her to study Political Science. She said:

"I am reading political science. My Daddy told me to come here and read that programme."

She added that she was poised to pass out of the school with flying colours after completing her degree programme. According to her, she looks forward to being awarded a Second Class Honours, Upper Division after her programme.

"After my four-year journey, I look forward to being awarded a Second Class Upper. I am not aiming for first class, I don't want to die young."

Responding to questions on her general impression of the school, she explained that she liked the environment and the lifestyle of the students. According to her, the only issue she encountered was with the slow manual registration process. She said:

"It is just my first week on campus. I have gone through some stress because of the slow manual registration process. Also, I don't know some places, and I have to ask around several times before getting the right directions. It is hurtful, but I am having some fun as well."

Established in 1948 as Ghana's premier university, the University of Ghana has been imparting advanced knowledge for the past 77 years.

Reactions to fresher's reasons for choosing UG

Some current and past students of the University of Ghana have reacted to the fresher's reason for choosing the institute. While some laughed it off and described her statement as trivial, YEN.com.gh has compiled some of these reactions.

Purity Esinam comment:

"I am sorry to burst your bubble, Madam. We have a dress code for some courses, like Prof Gyampo's course."

TTDetective shared:

"This is sad, because of the dress code you went to UG eii! Discipline is not for everyone."

Wis Doms noted:

"For me, the dress code is simple. Wear a pair of white top over black trousers and black Zara loafers."

