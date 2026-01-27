The Ga Traditional Council has submitted a proposal to the government as part of efforts to preserve and strengthen Ga culture and identity

Presented to the Education Minister, the council proposed that Ga and Dangbe be made compulsory subjects in school curricula

The Education Minister also donated GHC 100,000 to the Ga Mantse Education Fund to support language and cultural preservation initiatives

The Ga Traditional Council has formally presented proposals to the government seeking to make Ga and Ga Damgbe compulsory subjects in schools across the Greater Accra Region.

The announcement came on January 26, 2026, during a courtesy visit by the Minister of Education, Haruna Idrisu, to the Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II.

Leading the council, the spokesperson emphasised the need to safeguard the linguistic and cultural heritage of the Ga people.

“After extensive deliberation, the council recommends the inclusion of Ga and Damgbe in the core curriculum of the Greater Accra Region. The proposal seeks to ensure that the languages of the indigenous communities are formally recognised and preserved within the educational system,” he stated.

The council further urged that Ga and Damgbe be incorporated into modern learning tools, including digital and artificial intelligence platforms, to ensure the languages remain relevant for future generations.

This move, they noted, would strengthen cultural identity and promote greater appreciation of the Ga heritage among young people.

Haruna Iddrisu donates GH₵100k to Ga Mantse

As part of the visit, Education Minister Haruna Idrisu donated GH₵100,000 to the Ga Mantse Education Fund, a gesture aimed at supporting the academic development of children and youth in the Ga State.

The fund is expected to provide scholarships, learning materials, and other resources to students from vulnerable backgrounds in the Greater Accra Region.

Speaking during the visit, the minister highlighted the critical role of traditional institutions in mobilising communities to support educational policies.

“This support is part of our broader effort to ensure that no child is left behind. Community-based initiatives like the Ga Mantse Education Fund complement government programmes in expanding access to education, improving literacy, and increasing school enrollment,” he explained.

In response, the Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, expressed gratitude for the minister’s donation and reaffirmed the council’s commitment to supporting government initiatives.

“We appreciate the minister’s gesture and pledge the continued support of the Ga Traditional Council in advancing education and preserving our language and culture for future generations,” he said.

