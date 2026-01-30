Students of Aputuogya D/A JHS have built a sensor water dispenser that works for homes and businesses

Last year, the same students won both Junior and Senior National Robotics competitions, demonstrating their dedication and talent in technology

Excited by their achievements, the students aimed to lift the national robotics trophy again, inspiring peers and the wider community with their creativity

Students of Aputuogya D/A Junior High School have once again captured attention with their impressive engineering skills.

This time, they designed and built a sensor-operated water dispenser suitable for both domestic and commercial applications.

The innovation allows for hands-free operation, making it a practical solution for homes, schools, and small businesses.

Building on past success, the young engineers have shown remarkable creativity and technical knowledge.

Last year, the same students won both the Junior and Senior National Robotics competitions, demonstrating their dedication and commitment to advancing technology in Ghana. Teachers and mentors at the school expressed pride in the students’ ability to apply theoretical knowledge in practical ways.

According to the school’s robotics coordinator, this year’s project reflects a deeper understanding of sensors, circuits, and automation.

The students themselves shared their excitement, emphasising teamwork, patience, and problem-solving as the keys to their success.

Reactions to Aputuogya JHS Students' invention

Netizens have applauded the students for their ingenuity, noting that such projects not only inspire other young learners but also highlight the potential of Ghanaian students in the science and technology fields. The project has already sparked interest among local businesses considering adopting the sensor water dispenser for offices and retail outlets.

Below are some interesting comments on the video.

@uptown_energyy shared:

“Different walk of life. The engineer's life. That’s why I like to stand by the roadside and get my mental health fitness checks.”

@TeamMove81 wrote:

"This is what we want to see in our education sector."

@KKY230 wrote:

"Good initiative by our young men and women !"

@FrancoisBonin5 added:

"Cool, cool. Now you know our government is scamming money laundering sh..t, FIX GALAMSEY"

SHS student invents a miniature aeroplane

In a related development, a young, talented Ghanaian boy has been celebrated for his creativity and innovative thinking.

This comes after the unidentified young man, who is a student at the Mim Senior High School (MISEC) in the Ahafo Region, invented a mini aeroplane.

In a video circulating on social media, the SHS student displayed his mini aeroplane, which was made from recycled materials.

He was seen in the video operating his miniature aeroplane, which was painted white, green and black, during a test run.

The miniature aeroplane runs on a battery and is operated with a remote similar to the operating system of a drone.

Students and teachers of MISEC hailed the SHS student for putting his technical skills to good use.

"This talent is from Ahafo Mim Senior High School," a voiceover artist was captured stating in the viral video

Achimota old student builds a computer brain

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Tyrone Marhguy, an old boy of Achimota School, has returned to the spotlight with a remarkable academic update from abroad.

Now a student at the University of Pennsylvania in the United States, the young Ghanaian turns curiosity into craft, patience into precision, and persistence into progress.

Working quietly from his dormitory, according to the social media page Voice of KNUST, Tyrone has spent more than 250 hours building a functioning computer brain from scratch.

