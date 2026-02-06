Martin Namasaka, an innovative Nairobi farmer, courted attention after wearing a Wi - Fi router on his head to provide internet access across the city

The young entrepreneur shared how he served customers, mostly in crowded areas, connecting people who lacked internet at home or on their phones

Despite the usefulness of his service, Namasaka faced criticism, with some accusing him of trying to steal users’ money or personal information

Namasaka, a young entrepreneur from Nairobi, has captured attention online with his unusual but clever way of providing Wi-Fi to people who cannot afford internet at home or on their phones.

In an Instagram video with Manuu, Namasaka explained that his fascination with routers sparked an idea to make money while solving a real problem for others.

Being unemployed, he saw an opportunity in his love for technology.

"I just wanted to do something to earn money; some people may want to access the internet, but they do not have money. Sometimes you may go somewhere and wish to stream, but you do not have that money," he explained.

According to reports by Tuko in Kenya, Namasaka kick-started his business by selling maize during the harvest season to raise funds.

He bought a router for KSh 2,500 (about $19 or GHS 123), a helmet for KSh 800 ($6/GHS 39), overalls for KSh 3,000 ($23/GHS 148), and boots for KSh 2,000 ($15/GHS 98).

Equipped with these items, he transformed himself into a mobile Wi-Fi hotspot that instantly captured attention.

Watch the Instagram video below.

Kenyan man's unusual way of making money

Every morning, Namasaka boards matatus (public minibuses) and lets the touts announce that Wi-Fi is available. Passengers can then connect, paying a small fee to browse.

"I had to come up with something that would attract attention. I have done construction work in the past and liked the way a router looked, so I told myself, 'What if I mount a router on the helmet?'" he said.

Operating with 4G and 5G speeds, he can earn between KSh 50 and KSh 60 daily, which translates to $3.85–$4.62 or GHS 25–GHS 30. On busy days, he stays in crowded areas until everyone is done browsing.

"The largest amount I have ever charged is KSh 50. I always look for places where there are people and remain there until they finish using the internet," Namasaka added.

His inventive approach not only highlights the resourcefulness of young entrepreneurs but also demonstrates how creativity can turn simple ideas into sustainable income.

With just a router on his head, a helmet, and determination, Martin Namasaka is connecting people while carving out his own path to financial independence.

Netizens react to Kenya’s walking Wi-Fi man

Social media users flooded the comment sections to share their views on the Kenyan man’s innovative hustle.

Here are some of the most interesting reactions to the video.

Ibrah_karis wrote:

"Pure hustle, all the best. Ukijituma hutakosa."

wololotv wrote:

"This is genius."

Chrispin_nn added:

"That is a brilliant and rare idea. But also kuna risk just like any other public Wi-Fi."

steveikimani shared:

"Kwani ni Octo?"

mc_kym_ke shared:

"Brian Brannix, I saw him recently, besides GPO, Nairobi. I thought I was watching an Avatar movie."

Taxi driver offers free wifi in car

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian taxi driver is making waves by offering passengers unexpected freebies.

Wisdom Amehame, who drives a commercial car in Accra, is popular for his taxi that provides comfort for all his clients.

In an interview with @abonten.diaries on TikTok, he stated that his actions are a deliberate effort to add value to his business.

