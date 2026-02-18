Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The father of the baby abducted from the Mamprobi Polyclinic has publicly expressed gratitude to key government figures for their support

He also expressed appreciation to the President’s son, Sharaf Mahama, for assisting him in efforts to trace the suspected individual

The development adds a new dimension to the ongoing investigation into the alleged baby theft at Mamprobi Polyclinic

The father of the baby alleged to have gone missing at the Mamprobi Polyclinic in the early hours of February 18, 2026, has expressed his heartfelt gratitude to President John Mahama and his son, Sharaf Mahama, for coming to his aid during what he described as his most difficult moment.

According to the young father, he sought assistance from Sharaf, the President’s son, in an effort to help trace the suspected individual believed to have stolen the baby from the maternity ward of the Mamprobi Polyclinic.

In a brief interview with the media, he expressed his heartfelt gratitude to all and sundry who came to his aid, especially to President John Mahama, his son Sharaf, and the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, for their support during the ordeal. He said:

“I want to thank the President of the country, His Excellency John Mahama, and his son, Sharaf Mahama, for coming to my aid when I reached out to them for assistance in finding my baby.”

“I also wish to thank the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, for standing by me since morning and encouraging me to remain hopeful. She has been extremely supportive throughout these trying times.”

Baby disappears from ward at Mamprobi Polyclinic

According to reports, an unidentified individual allegedly sneaked into the hospital premises and made away with the infant without the knowledge of the authorities.

The suspect was believed to have fled on a waiting motorcycle that had been parked outside the hospital premises.

The incident has sparked public outrage, with many criticising the hospital over what they describe as inadequate security systems to protect its clients.

The Mamprobi Polyclinic is a key healthcare facility located in Mamprobi, Accra. The facility provides intermediate-level healthcare services to thousands of residents within Mamprobi and its surrounding catchment areas.

Man narrates how alleged theft incident occurred

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young Ghanaian man, believed to be a relative of the victim in the alleged baby theft incident at the Mamprobi Polyclinic, had recounted how he thinks the unfortunate incident may have occurred.

The visibly emotional young man claimed that the suspected 'baby thief' had been able to gain access to the maternity ward of the Mamprobi Polyclinic, unchallenged because there were no security personnel stationed at the entrance of the health facility at the time.

He further alleged that a security camera installed to monitor activities at the entrance of the ward was not functioning and therefore proved useless when footage was needed to help identify the suspected thief.

