Prophet Bernard ElBernard Nelson-Eshun, founder and general overseer of Spiritlife Revival Ministries, has shared heartfelt advice for young pastors, reflecting on 18 years of ministry.

Advises Young Pastors Not to Rush to Prove Themselves

Source: Facebook

In a Facebook post commemorating his church’s anniversary, the seasoned cleric shared lessons he wishes he had known when he began his spiritual journey.

Absolute dependence on God sustains ministry

Sharing in a write-up, Prophet ElBernard emphasised that passion, vision, and gifting alone are not enough to sustain a ministry.

“Eighteen years later, through growth, battles, miracles, mistakes, expansion, criticism, celebration, loyalty, betrayal, provision and pressure, one lesson stands taller than all the others: absolute dependence on God is what has sustained me in ministry,” he wrote.

He explained that true reliance on God requires humility, prayer, patience, and the willingness to let divine guidance interrupt personal plans.

Reflecting on his early days at SUNNY FM Prayer Café in Kanda, he urged young pastors not to rush to prove themselves.

“Do not rush to impress people. Do not rush to defend everything. Stay close to God. Hear Him clearly. Obey Him fully,” he advised.

Prophet ElBernard highlighted that dependence on God shapes every aspect of a ministry, from strategic decisions to responses to praise and criticism.

He further stressed that ministry is not sustained by charisma, strategy, or popularity, but by obedience and absolute reliance on God.

“Absolute dependence means you are not addicted to praise and you are not destroyed by criticism. Your identity is not in trends but in calling,” he explained.

Eighteen years into leading Spiritlife Revival Ministries, Prophet ElBernard regards his greatest achievement as learning to lean on God rather than amassing followers or accolades. His reflections offer a blueprint for young pastors seeking long-term impact and spiritual fulfilment in their ministries.

