Nana Asante Bediatuo drew attention when he attended his late mother’s funeral in Akim Kyebi on Saturday, March 21, 2026

His mother, Vida Adwoa Ago Asante, a relative of former President Akufo-Addo, passed away in January 2026 at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital

The former presidential aide was seen paying an emotional tribute to his late mother with a traditional dance while holding on to his cane

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Nana Asante Bediatuo, the cousin and former secretary to former Ghanaian president Nana Akufo-Addo, has courted attention following his traditional dance performance as a tribute to his late mother.

The lawyer and his family organised the funeral and burial ceremony of their late mother on Saturday, March 21, 2026, at Akim Kyebi in the Eastern Region.

Nana Asante Bediatuo pays tribute to his late mother in an emotional traditional dance. Photo credit: @sikaofficial1/X & @OsahenAfenyoMarkin/Facebook

Source: UGC

Asante Bediatuo’s mother, Vida Adwoa Ago Asante, reportedly passed away on January 12, 2026, at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

She was also a relative of former President Nana Akufo-Addo, Nana Asante Bediatuo’s cousin, and the mother of the Member of Parliament (MP) for Atwima West, Lauretta Korkor Asante.

The Minority leader in Parliament, Honourable Alexander Afenyo-Markin, announced the death of Asante Bediatuo's mother in a statement on January 15, 2026.

“It is with heavy hearts and profound sorrow that the Minority Caucus in Parliament receives the news of the passing of Mrs Vida Adwoa Ago Asante, a distinguished matriarch and pillar of strength. She departed this life peacefully on Monday, 12 January 2026, at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, surrounded by her loving family,” the statement from the Effutu MP read.

Asante Bediatuo pays tribute to mother

In a video, Nana Asante Bediatuo performed an emotional tribute to his mother. The veteran politician and lawyer arrived at her church service.

He was holding a walking stick, which had become indispensable to him since suffering a stroke and recovering from it.

Nana Asante Bediatuo danced to the tune of the drums as a tribute to his mum while holding on to the cane. He wore a black fugu and trousers.

While he danced, his wife, Femi Asante, sprayed him with GH¢50 and GH¢200 notes. Others who were watching cheered him on in the traditional way by lifting two fingers in the air.

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to Asante Bediatuo's dance moves

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @sikaofficial1 on X. Read them below:

@Herrn_Jung said:

"Sorry to say, but this individual is greedy and corrupt. These are the type of people who sell off our nation for their own selfishness and greed. I feel ashamed that my father is from the same town mentioned."

@KSnetne wrote:

"May her soul rest in peace."

@Winfredofori said:

"You have to admit he is a hard guy. Bless him."

@BrightDelali4 wrote:

"Our God is a merciful one indeed 🤭."

@nanaadaboh said:

"God is faithful."

@Great8_Grace wrote:

"Emotional tribute or political spotlight? Some funerals are too perfect for cameras. Why do the children of big names always get front row sympathy? Ordinary families mourn quietly."

@kwaku66k said:

"No politician get swag pass, Bediatuo."

@GenZPresident_1 wrote:

"He wishes he could really put on the Adowa dance, but sickness won’t allow him. You did well, Bediatuo."

@akwagyan12 said:

"May God heal you completely."

@Styllish5 wrote:

"Very, very emotional 😥😥."

Source: YEN.com.gh