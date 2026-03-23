Appiah Stadium has donated GH₵1,000 to students of Kumasi Anglican Senior High School for painting President John Mahama’s mural

The donation is part of his support for students showcasing Asante culture during the 2026 AshantiFest street arts festival

Netizens have praised Appiah for recognising and encouraging the talent of the young artists

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Popular Ghanaian socialite, Appiah Stadium, has shown support to students of the Kumasi Anglican Senior High School, also known as Super KASS, on day three of the street arts festival at the ongoing 2026 Ashantifest.

In a video shared on Facebook by the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, Appiah Stadium was seen donating GH₵1,000 to the Visual Arts students from Super KASS for painting President John Dramani Mahama's mural on the Asokwa Interchange.

Appiah Stadium donates GH₵1,000 to Super KASS students for painting of President John Mahama's mural on the Asokwa Interchange. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

Speaking in the video, Appiah Stadium explained that he was inspired to gift the students the money for beautifully displaying the Asante culture alongside the murals of President Mahama and the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

"I was particularly impressed with their painting of my father, JM (John Mahama), the Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces. I have already donated GH₵5,000 to all the students involved in the arts at the Asokwa Interchange, but I decided to give GH₵1,000 specifically to the group of students who did President Mahama's mural," he said.

The Ashanti street arts festival

Students from various senior high schools in Kumasi converged at the Asokwa Interchange to paint and draw murals to beautify the structure and surrounding streets.

The initiative forms part of the activities outlined for the 2026 Ashanti Festival, initiated by the Ashanti Regional Minister in 2025.

Some of the second-cycle institutions involved in the art exhibition include Gyaaman Pensan SHS and Kumasi Anglican SHS (KASS), among others.

The students offering Visual Arts in the various schools showcased their talent. They drew the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the flag of the Ashanti Kingdom and that of Ghana, as well as other images depicting their culture and heritage.

The AshantiFest is an annual, multi-sectoral, 15-day festival launched in 2025 to showcase the cultural, economic, and tourism potential of Ghana's Ashanti Region.

Initiated by Regional Minister Dr Frank Amoakohene, it features activities such as street art festivals, cleanup exercises, boxing, fashion shows, and trade exhibitions, heavily sponsored by MTN Ghana.

This year’s festival is themed Our Stories, Our History, Our Culture.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Netizens praise Appiah for supporting Super KASS

Netizens who viewed the video flocked to the comment section to praise Appiah Stadium for supporting the Super KASS students.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Antwi Boasiako Emmanuel said:

"I think Dr Frank Amoakohene deserves to be honored with a portrait. Your contributions should be recognized and remembered in the history books of Asanteman. Anybody with me here? Well done Doc!."

@Ebenezer Asiedu also said:

"I am waiting for Former President Nana Akuffo Addo and His Vice President drawings."

@Cletus Kyekob commented:

"Please , what we are experiencing is a sign of potential in the youth. My question is, what are doing as national to tap the talent acquired from them . Give them employment across the regions."

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II flies in Ibrahim Mahama's Dzata jet from South Africa to Ghana. Photo credit: Ghana High Commission, Pretoria & Mey3asanteni

Source: Facebook

Otumfuo returns home on Mahama’s private jet

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, returned to Ghana on Ibrahim Mahama's private jet after a vacation in South Africa.

The Asantehene was welcomed at Prempeh I International Airport by some chiefs upon his royal homecoming.

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts.

Source: YEN.com.gh