Naa Okaitsoo Soyoo, Queenmother of Agbogbloshie, has condemned Prophet Fire Oja for disrespecting Ga traditional authorities in Accra

The Queenmother made these comments in relation to a scuffle involving self-styled pastor Jedidiah Henry Kore, aka Fire Oja and some youth from the Nae Wa traditional authority

The Queenmother urged traditional leaders in Accra to enforce Ga customs and apply appropriate punitive measures

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Naa Okaitsoo Soyoo, Queenmother of Agbogbloshie in Accra, has weighed in on the controversy involving self-styled pastor Jedidiah Henry Kore, popularly known as Fire Oja, and the Nae We Traditional Court.

In a trending video, Naa Okaitsoo Soyoo expressed concern over what she describes as the blatant disregard for Ga traditional authorities by settlers residing in Accra.

Queenmother Naa Okaitsoo Soyoo calls for respect for Ga traditional authorities in Accra. Photo credit: BlemaTV/TikTok, Fire Oja/Facebook

Source: UGC

She noted that many individuals flout the authority of the traditional leadership, and when invited for questioning or correction, they respond defiantly, openly disrespecting Ga customs, a trend she described as worrying and in urgent need of containment.

She called on all traditional leaders to enforce the rules of the Ga land and ensure appropriate punitive measures are applied against those who choose to defy their authority.

The Queenmother made these remarks in relation to a recent incident where youth, acting on orders from the Nae We Traditional Court, attempted to bring Pastor Jedidiah Kore before the court.

According to her, Pastor Kore openly disrespected the traditional court’s authority after the court issued a ruling in a case involving him and a woman identified as Ola Maame.

She emphasised that the Nae We Traditional Court serves as an arbitration body with the authority to adjudicate disputes brought before it.

Traditional authorities urge enforcement of Ga customs amid rising cases of defiance. Photo credit: Fire Oja/Facebook, Ola Maame/TikTok

Source: Facebook

When the youth approached Pastor Fire Oja at his church auditorium, efforts to secure his compliance led to a scuffle between some church members and the youth.

Naa Okaitsoo Soyoo further clarified that there was no intention to use force; however, in the heat of the moment, exchanges of words escalated, resulting in a few individuals sustaining minor bruises.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Netizens react to Queenmother's call for orderliness

Scores of netizens have shared their thoughts on the subject addressed by the Queenmother of Agbogbloshie, Naa Okaitsoo Soyoo. YEN.com.gh compiled a list of the comments below:

Minister Maame commented:

"The Wise Queen of our land, Mummy, may the gods of our land protect you always."

Sigah For real said:

"The Pastor shouldn't even have to do the service in the first place because he has been summoned to the stool, and the stool owns the land. It is total disrespect to the stool, because he hasn't gone to the landowner for the reason why he was called."

Teshie Bi Naa Lartey shared:

"Mother, God bless you for speaking the truth."

Infamous said:

"It is about time we set the record straight."

Ga youth spit fire over Fire Oja

YEN.com.gh reported that a concerned youth leader in Accra, Nii Lantey Okunka, has called on the leadership of traditional councils across all Ga communities to impose an embargo on self-styled prophet Jedidiah Henry Kore for allegedly disrespecting the Naa We Arbitration Court.

Nii Okunka expressed strong frustration at what he described as a blatant show of disrespect toward the traditional court, noting that it is composed of highly revered leaders under the Ga Traditional Authority and deserves due recognition and decorum.

Throwing more light on the matter, he explained that Jedidiah Henry Kore, popularly known as Fire Oja, reportedly walked out of the Naa We Arbitration Court after judgment was delivered in a case involving him and another traditional spiritual practitioner, Ola Maame.

Source: YEN.com.gh