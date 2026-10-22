Oba Oloyede Adekoya Akinghare II, widely regarded as the youngest traditional ruler in Yorubaland, graduated from Afe Babalola University in 2026

The Arujale-Ojima of Okeluse Kingdom was crowned king at just 16 years old in 2019 and balanced royal duties with academic studies at ABUAD

The Ooni of Ife Oba Enitan Adeyeye and Ekiti governor Biodun Oyebanji were among dignitaries who attended the convocation ceremony

Oba Oloyede Adekoya Akinghare II, the Arujale-Ojima of Okeluse Kingdom in Ondo State, has earned a university degree from Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), completing his studies under the College of Social and Management Sciences in 2026.

Videos from his convocation ceremony surfaced on Wednesday, October 21, sparking widespread admiration online and drawing attention to his remarkable dual life as both a reigning monarch and a university student.

Oba Oloyede Adekoya Akinghare II graduates from ABUAD, warming the hearts of many. Photo Credit: Abraham Gonzalez

Source: Getty Images

King Who Never Set Education Aside

Oba Oloyede Adekoya was crowned king in 2019 at the age of 16, a feat that earned him recognition as the youngest traditional ruler in Yorubaland.

Rather than treating the throne as the end of his educational journey, he chose to enrol at ABUAD in Ado-Ekiti and carry both responsibilities simultaneously, a decision that has now resonated deeply with many Nigerians.

His transition from the palace to the graduation stage became a talking point, with many celebrating it as a compelling example of how education remains accessible regardless of one's status or role in society.

Ooni of Ife, Ekiti Governor Among Dignitaries at Convocation

The ceremony attracted prominent attendees. The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye, and Ekiti State governor Biodun Oyebanji were both spotted at the event, a mark of the significance many attached to the young king's academic milestone.

The convocation footage circulated widely across social media platforms, with thousands of viewers reacting to the sight of the monarch in his graduation gown.

Reactions to Oba Oloyede Adekoya's Graduation

The videos generated a lively wave of comments online. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

@excelworld_beauty commented:

"Will kabiesi go for youth service"

@ade_sijii said:

"Why were the guys looking 👀 like he stole their moment 😂 Congratulations, your royal highness."

@layo_dos commented:

"Look at the way they are looking at him so una no fit greet, so because his also a student, you can't respect his crown."

@dy_fabrics said:

"See as them Dey look am 😂😂, make king no go school again…congratulations kabiyesi."

Separately, Oba Oloyede Adekoya had previously issued a firm warning to Nigerians over the growing habit of addressing him in ways his palace considered disrespectful.

The directive was communicated through an official statement released by his Chief of Staff, Amb. Prince Adefemi Michael Olorunfemi, who noted the reminders had become necessary following repeated incidents.

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Source: YEN.com.gh