Pastor Jerry Eze held a Midweek Trial Service at Streams of Joy International's brand-new permanent site in Jabi, Abuja, on 22 October 2026

The arena-style venue drew thousands of worshippers for what many described as a crusade-like midweek gathering at the new headquarters

Gospel singer Mercy Chinwo and Nollywood actor Stan Nze were among the celebrities who responded to footage of the packed service

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Pastor Jerry Eze's Streams of Joy International marked a historic milestone on Thursday, 22 October 2026, when it held its first Midweek Trial Service at the ministry's brand-new permanent headquarters in Jabi, Abuja.

The facility sits on Yaliam Ali Street, off Jerry Eze Street, near the Police Service Commission in Jabi.

Pastor Jerry Eze of NSPPD shares footage of a service in his newly constructed Abuja church. Photo Credit: Pastor Jerry Eze

Source: Instagram

The completion of the building ends years of the ministry operating from a temporary arrangement at the M&M Event Centre in Garki, Abuja.

Pastor Eze shared video footage of the service on Instagram, writing: "MIDWEEK TRIAL SERVICE AT THE NEW SITE ! To God be all the Glory !! What God Cannot Do Does Not Exist !!!"

The clip showed thousands of worshippers filling the arena-style venue, standing, raising their hands, and singing together during what was intended as a weekday service but took on the energy of a full-scale crusade.

Mercy Chinwo, Stan Nze React to the New Site

The post quickly attracted attention from prominent Nigerian personalities. Gospel singer Mercy Chinwo left a string of emojis before adding: "E Chock ohhh😅😅😅 🎵🎵My God You are good beside You there is no other God💃💃💃💃"

Nollywood actor Stan Nze expressed genuine surprise at the scale of the gathering, writing: "Wow! Mid week service be like crusade 🙆🏾‍♂️ Jesus ehhhhhh 🕺🏾🕺🏾🕺🏾🕺🏾🕺🏾"

Gospel minister Prospa Ochimana described the occasion as a landmark moment, commenting: "What a Night !!!!!🔥 Seee church Abeg! This God ehhh!!!"

See the video below:

Wider Congregation Responds Online

Reactions from members and online observers poured in well beyond celebrity circles. YEN.com.gh compiled some comments below:

@emmanuelsignatureevents wrote:

"PJ is a prove that God can lift a Man like I cried during this service my mind went back to NSPPD 2020 wow indeed God is a rewarder of those who diligently seek him🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌"

@lush__glam shared:

"I was there LIVE!!! God is sweet abeg…"

@being_kagonya254 commented:

"I'm so proud to be an nsppdian 😍🇰🇪 I will come to see our new church live, very soon in Jesus name"

@apostlemichaelorokpo said:

"Glory to God. Congrats sir."

@ivy_zenny reacted:

"Whooooaaaaa🔥🔥🔥"

@greatmantakit wrote:

"THANK YOU JESUS🔥🔥"

The service footage, which garnered over 69,000 likes on Instagram, cemented the opening of the new Jabi site as one of the most talked-about church moments of October 2026.

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Source: YEN.com.gh