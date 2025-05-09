A heartbroken Ghanaian man narrated on TikTok how a policewoman girlfriend cheated on him with multiple men

A Ghanaian man has taken to social media to open up about his painful relationship with a policewoman.

According to the man, whose name has yet to be identified, the policewoman, named Tina, cheated on him with multiple men.

Speaking in a TikTok video, the unidentified man said his ex-girlfriend’s infidelity left him devastated after he found out about it.

He claimed this pushed him into alcoholism, drinking heavily to suppress his emotional and psychological trauma.

The young man explained that he met the policewoman on a messaging application known as "Let's Chat", and they became friends after she joined a group he had created.

After several months of chatting and getting to know each other, they started a romantic relationship.

Tina's alleged promiscuous behaviour

He said that, at the time they began dating, Tina was already in relationships with three other men without his knowledge, making him the fourth man.

One of the men Tina was dating was a chief inspector of police, who was married.

“She was a policewoman at Adabraka Police Station. What even pains me is that, one time, this girl told me her mum had sent her to Winneba to collect something from her auntie. I accompanied her around 9 p.m. to Kaneshie to board a vehicle, not knowing she was going to Cape Coast that night to spend three days with a police officer called Emma,” he said.

“That thing really pained me. Some women are wicked. You are going to see a man, and you asked me to accompany you to the station to board a car.”

The young man said he found out about Tina’s promiscuous lifestyle after she gave him her mobile phone to reactivate WhatsApp for him.

“After I reactivated WhatsApp, the first message that came said 'I really enjoyed last night'. So I became curious and decided to go through her chats. That was when I found out she went to Cape Coast to sleep with a man and not Winneba as she initially told me,” he explained.

Reactions to Ghanaian man's heartbreaking story

Many who came across the Ghanaian man's heartbreaking story took to the comment section to share their views.

Below are a few of the reactions:

@Lechiboroni said:

"Masa, how do you even consider dating someone after a massage?"

@Nanaezze also said:

"Your mental health and your general health should be of utmost importance to you as an individual. Never allow any nonsense in the name of a relationship and other stuff that breaks those walls down. Else, before you know, 6 feet."

@VrrVRR20 commented:

"Gyiminism, some of you guys dey take women World Cup like that?:

Man jilted by lady he sponsored abroad

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man shared a heartbreaking story about how his girlfriend betrayed him.

In a TikTok video, the young man said the lady broke up with him after she arrived in Canada to study.

He claimed that he had paid for her travel expenses and tuition fees

