A Nigerian lady sparked conversations online after she asked why men refrain from snooping through their partners' phones in a viral video

Many people reacted to the question, with both genders giving interesting perspectives on why they behave the way they do

The post reminded many of how fragile trust can be in modern relationships and how suspicion has often ruined love

A Nigerian lady has stirred emotions online after sharing a thought-provoking question many people have quietly wondered about for years.

A Nigerian lady has raised a serious relationship matter, asking why girls go through their partners' phones. Image credit: Getty Images, Instablog9ja

Source: UGC

Speaking in a viral video, she questioned why most men do not go through their girlfriends’ phones, unlike women who often check their partners’ messages out of curiosity or suspicion.

The young woman said she had noticed how men rarely show interest in their partners’ private conversations, even when their girlfriends’ phones are left unlocked.

She wondered whether this calmness came from trust, indifference, or fear of discovering the truth.

“Why is it that most guys don’t like going through their girlfriends’ phones?” she asked passionately.

“Yes, compared to the way girls like to go through their boyfriends’ phones, there are some guys who can never do that even if the phone is unlocked right beside them.”

Her question has since ignited a wave of online reactions, with many admitting they had also asked themselves the same thing at some point.

Some men argued that they avoided checking their partners’ phones to protect their peace, while others believed it was a sign of emotional maturity.

A Nigerian lady is trending for saying boys do not go through their girlfriends' phones. Image credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Many users confessed that they had never looked through their partners’ devices since their relationships began, preferring not to disturb the fragile trust they had built.

Others admitted that the fear of seeing something painful was a reason most men stayed away from such discoveries.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Nigerian lady’s claim about men

Her post has since gone viral, drawing thousands of comments.

While some users agreed with her perspective, others shared personal experiences that added depth to the debate.

@Babie_tems wrote:

“Some men do have a lot of things they are thinking about, like how to make money.”

@certified_SY commented:

“The day you check that phone, that’s the day you’ll break up—either you find what you’re looking for or not.”

@ItsCletuss_ added:

“I can’t imagine myself checking my girlfriend’s phone. Me, insecure? God forbid.”

Another user, @3igGhost, wrote:

“That’s because we don’t care. Too much on my mind to worry about your loyalty.”

And finally, @Uwagbo3_uyiz confessed:

“Because we know there’s something there that’ll hurt us.”

The conversation has since evolved into a broader reflection on love, privacy, and emotional boundaries in modern relationships.

22-year-old takes own life after partner cheats

In other events, a tragedy struck the family of 22-year-old Odama Mary Agado, who reportedly took her own life after discovering her boyfriend with another woman.

The young hairstylist, described as hardworking and loving, was said to have made huge sacrifices for her relationship.

According to reports, the heartbreaking incident occurred on Friday, October 17, 2025, in Enugu, Southeastern Nigeria.

Sources disclosed that Agado had recently invested heavily in her boyfriend, buying him a car and renting an apartment.

But her world fell apart when she allegedly found him with another woman in that same apartment.

“She became angry and left for her own home,” a family source told The Vanguard.

“She called her mother, told her what happened, and said she wouldn’t live again.”

The family and her community in Cross River State were left devastated, struggling to understand how love and betrayal could end so painfully.

Ned Nwoko denies marrying a new woman

YEN.com.gh earlier published a report about the Nigerian politician and businessman, Ned Nwoko, who publicly denied rumours that he had taken in another wife amid the brouhaha with his sixth wife, actress Regina Daniels.

The senator, who has often been in the spotlight due to his polygamous lifestyle, addressed the circulating claims via Instagram on October 25, 2025.

In his response, the senator described the reports as baseless and malicious, insisting he has no new romantic relationship outside his known wives.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh