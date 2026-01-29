A young Ghanaian lady has shared a video of herself asking whether or not it was right to pay for a ride when the driver happens to be one's brother

The young lady's rhetoric has raised conversations about the actions of family members that contribute to the success or failure of businesses

Scores of people have taken to social media to share their opinions on whether or not it is right to pay for rides when the driver is related to them

A young Ghanaian woman's unusual encounter with an online driver has become the subject of discussion on TikTok.

She shared a video of herself in a Bolt ride, asking her friends and followers what their next action would be if they discovered that they had booked their relative on an e-hailing trip.

She asked whether or not it was a reasonable decision to go ahead and pay for the ride, considering the fact that the driver was her own brother.

Her comments have sparked conversations about the role of family members in the success or failure of private businesses.

She argued that, as the lastborn child of their family, she deserved to be treated gently and pampered, making it 'not right' for her brother to demand payment for the ride.

"If your brother were your bolt driver, would you pay for the ride? I am not going to keep this professional. I am going to make this a family issue. I won't pay. I am the lastborn, and I deserve all the money in this world. I won't give you your money, and I won't pay," she stated.

In a twist of events, she indicated at the end of the video that her brother had insisted that she pay for the ride.

However, it was not confirmed whether the lady had done so or not.

Reactions to lady refusing brother's Bolt fee

The young lady's contention has sparked viral discussions on TikTok, with several commenters sharing varied opinions about the need to support family members involved in businesses.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments, with some of the reactions collated below.

_miss_pearl commented:

"Y'all don't check for their names and zoom their photos to see their faces well when you order rides. As for me, seeing your picture alone is enough for me to cancel a ride."

Dee noted:

"You shouldn't have paid. Lastborns deserve all the benefits."

Mrs Ranson pointed:

"I remember the same thing happened to me when I was dating my Ex. He took his money."

Sports channel asked:

"How can I take money from my younger sister."

Mana Gbeke opined:

"If the car is for him, then it is okay not to pay. But if the car belongs to someone, then he must charge you extra."

Eriseefini noted:

"Thank you Daniel, for taking your money. If I were her brother, I would have cancelled the ride and asked her to order another one."

Davidson Akrong commented:

"You were going to give the money to another person, so what stops you from giving it to your brother? You have to support his business, not to bring it down."

Bolt driver returns passenger's money

YEN.com.gh also reported that a Bolt driver had returned money to a passenger who mistakenly sent it to him.

Osei Edward Akoto returned the cash without hesitation, with the amount enough to cover the cost of several trips.

Social media users applauded the driver for his honesty, with many asking what they would have done in his place.

