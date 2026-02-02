Self-styled pastor, Power Man, has made claims that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia can never become President in Ghana except through his intervention

According to him, Dr Bawumia had been crowned president in the spiritual realm, but required his strong spiritual intervention for it to manifest

He also claimed to have received a vision of evangelist Mama Pat winning her pending court case and being released from prison

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A self-styled pastor, Isaac Nyarko, popularly known as Power Man, has stirred controversy on social media after claiming that the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) elected presidential candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, will never become president of the country except through his intervention.

According to Pastor Nyarko, with the right spiritual guidance, Dr Bawumia would be able to win a major election and become president of the country, but that can only be achieved through him.

Power Man claims Dr Bawumia can only become president through his spiritual guidance. Photo credit: Agradaaba_gyemeso/TikTok

Source: UGC

In a video excerpt posted on TikTok, the self-styled pastor said he had seen Dr Bawumia crowned as president spiritually, but that did not guarantee an automatic win; he claimed there was still a lot of work to be done.

“In the realm of the spirit, it is settled that Bawumia will be president of Ghana. But if Bawumia does not come to meet me, he can never be president of Ghana.”

Narrowing down the circumstances surrounding Dr Bawumia’s victory in the just-ended New Patriotic Party (NPP) primary elections, Power Man explained that Dr Bawumia’s closest contender, Kennedy Agyapong, had fallen out of favour with God, which gave Dr Bawumia an advantage over him.

He said Dr Bawumia’s victory was set in time to serve as punishment for Kennedy Agyapong for attacking God’s church in the past. He said:

“Some past utterances of Kennedy Agyapong have put him in the bad books of God. You can’t fight God. That is why I advised him to apologise to God Almighty, but he refused to do so. Even if he had done that at the last minute, it would have overturned the election, but he refused. It is too late now; he can never be president of this country, never in his life.”

The pastor further claimed that he had seen in a vision that Mama Pat, who had been sentenced to 15 years imprisonment will be released on February 5, 2026.

Power Man says Dr Bawumia was favoured over Kennedy Agyapong due to spiritual reasons. Photo credit: Dr Mahamudu Bawumia/Facebook, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong/Facebook

Source: Instagram

Narrating his vision, he explained that he saw Mama Pat emerging from the court premises waving a white handkerchief, a vision he translates to mean victory and freedom from bondage. It is based on this vision that he claims the jailed evangelist will be set free. He said:

"I understand Mama Pat will be brought to court on February 5. God says I should inform you that you will be returning from the court with a strong testimony. A testimony about Evangelist Patricia Asiamah, Mama Pat. I have seen her waving a white handkerchief."

Evangelist Mama Pat, popularly known as Nana Agradaa, was arrested and sentenced to 15 years in prison on July 3, 2025, after being found guilty of multiple chargesd leveled against her.

She was found guilty of masterminding a “money-doubling” scandal in her church, Heaven Way Champion International Ministry, and of making fraudulent claims of possessing mystical powers to generate wealth through supernatural means.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Bawumia to continue Akufo-Addo's legacy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the newly elected flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who spoke about his vision for Ghana if elected as President in 2028.

He emphasised his commitment to building on the achievements of former President Akufo-Addo, especially in education and infrastructure.

Source: YEN.com.gh