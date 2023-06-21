Ken Agyapong pulled a huge crowd to the NPP party headquarters at Asylum Down on Wednesday when he stormed there to file his nomination

The crowd of party supporters was similar to the one that followed Dr Mahamudu Bawumia last week when he also filed his nomination

Ken Agyapong told journalists at the party office that he is committed to reducing unemployment in Ghana because he has a track record

The party office of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) was once again inundated by a huge crowd of party supporters on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, as Kennedy Agyapong and his campaign filed his nomination to contest the flagbearer race.

Last week vice president Mahamudu Bawumia pulled a similar crowd when he stormed there with his campaign to file his nomination.

The crowd of NPP supporters that gathered at the NPP headquarters on Wednesday (L) and a banner promoting Ken Agyapong. Source: Facebook/@THE.ANNOUNCER.NEWSPAPER10

Source: Facebook

However, a video of the crowd that stormed the NPP office to lend support to Ken Agyapong, who is currently the Assin North MP shows more party people were present.

Kwesi Nyantakyi accompanied Ken Agyapong to NPP office

The filing of the nomination by the Ken Agyapong campaign was eventful as hundreds of party youth danced and made merry on the streets.

But amid the bustling activities at the party office, the cameras also captured embattled former GFA Chairman Kwesi Nyantakyi.

He was seen walking boldly among the crowd towards the party office building where Ken was already addressing the hundreds of supporters there.

Kennedy Agyapong becomes the seventh aspirant to file his nomination forms for the presidential race.

Agyapong told journalists after filing his nomination that he intends to reduce unemployment in the country if he becomes president.

“As a Member of Parliament for the past 23 years, I have to admit that the challenge of the government and successive government is unemployment," he said.

Source: YEN.com.gh